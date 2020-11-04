It’s been a mixed bag this fall for high school sports amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
The N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association, which is made up of private schools, has nearly completed its first season of the school year.
The NCISAA has completed cross country, field hockey, girls golf and girls tennis and will complete the volleyball and boys soccer campaigns with state championships this Saturday. The football playoffs will begin in a few weeks.
According to HighSchoolOT.com, the season has seen instances of COIVD-19. Some NCISAA schools canceled or postponed games, while others had to suspend sports for a period of time after a series of cases popped up.
The Greensboro News & Record reported High Point Christian had the second and third week of its sports season canceled after students at the school tested positive.
The Wilmington StarNews reported the Coastal Christian volleyball team had to cancel the final two weeks of its regular season after three members of the team tested positive in mid-October.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association, made up of public schools, will begin its fall season today with the first official practices for volleyball and cross country.
A few NCHSAA athletic programs have already dealt with coronavirus cases with HighSchoolOT.com reporting three Wake County high schools (Fuquay-Varina, Heritage in Wake Forest and Panther Creek in Cary) each report-ed a confirmed case of the virus involving individuals associated with their athletic departments.
NCHSAA athletic programs will undoubtedly have to deal with more positive cases as the season begins.
Teams in other states this fall have also been affected.
MaxPreps.com reports that COVID-19 has forced high school football playoff cancellations in at least four states, including Alaska, Michigan, Utah and Ohio.
Northmont (Clayton, Ohio) was undefeated at 8-0 and ranked sixth in the state when it was forced to forfeit the Division I regional semifinals to Springfield.
Fairborn and Troy also forfeited Division II playoff games earlier this month. They were among at least 10 teams in Ohio to do so.
Fremont (Plain City) and Uintah (Vernal) were forced to bow out of the playoffs in Utah after positive cases.
MLive.com reported that Mattawan, Utica and Felch North Dickinson had to withdraw from the Michigan playoffs due to COVID-19.
Earlier in the month, Alaska announced it was canceling its state football playoffs due to rising coronavirus cases in Anchorage and other parts of the state, but allowed teams to continue playing at the regional level.
According to the Anchorage Daily News, in addition to football, the Alaska School Activities Association can-celed state championship events for swimming, volleyball, gymnastics, as well as riflery, eSports, music and drama, debate and forensics.
It also postponed the start of winter activities, some of which had already been delayed, until the board can adopt a revised calendar.
Districts in states have also taken measures.
In Kentucky, the Courier-Journal reported that Jefferson County Public Schools had canceled all high school football games for the second straight week as a result of an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
