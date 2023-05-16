ELON — Another state playoff game versus a Carteret County softball team meant another perfect game for Western Alamance’s Taylor Apple.
Three days after throwing a perfect game in a 14-0 win over Croatan in the first round of the 3A state playoffs, the East Carolina signee threw one versus West Carteret in the 5-0 victory.
She struck out 15 and didn’t give up a run, hit or walk versus the Patriots on Friday night.
No. 19 seed West Carteret ended its season at 12-11. The Patriots upset No. 14 seed Orange (12-7) by a 4-1 score in the first round.
No. 3 seed Western Alamance won its 10th consecutive game to move to 18-3. The Warriors will take on No. 22 seed Triton (17-10) in the third round. Western Alamance is second in the MaxPreps 3A east rankings
Apple threw a perfect game in the mercy-rule five-inning game against Croatan, striking out 13 and walking none while allowing no runs on no hits.
She has a 0.66 ERA in 128 innings this season with 278 strikeouts and 24 walks. Apple, who has thrown five perfect games and seven no-hitters this year, is just as impressive at the plate, hitting .606 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs. She went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs against the Patriots.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
West Carteret.................000 000 0 - 0 0 4
W. Alamance..................202 001 x - 5 6 4
WP – Apple
LP – Dumarce
West Carteret leading hitters: None.
Western Alamance leading hitters: Apple 2-3 (3B), 2 RBIs; Rainey 2-3 (2B), 2 runs; Brunton 1-3 (HR), RBI, run; Justice 1-3, run.
