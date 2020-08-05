SMYRNA — On a Friday night at Eastern Park, it seems almost as if all is right with the world.
There is the ping of aluminum bats, cheers from the crowd and smiles on young girls’ faces.
Down East and Newport played 10-and-under and 16-and-under softball games under the fading sun despite the coronavirus pandemic.
“We had to find some normalcy, and softball does that for some people,” Down East Girls Softball League President Justin Parrish said.
Down East and Newport, along with Western Park and Havelock, finally began a season in July that was supposed to start in March. Pamlico, Swansboro and New Bern leagues dropped out due to the pandemic.
“You hated to see it, but we can completely understand,” Parrish said. “I was tickled to see the Carteret County leagues stick in there.”
With stay-at-home orders starting in late March, followed by social distancing guidelines, young softball players and their parents have been chomping at the bit to return to the fields.
“We wanted to give them this opportunity,” Newport Girls Softball League President Tammi Coble said. “It was important for us to help them remember that not everything in 2020 was horrible.”
Coble said it’s been difficult to gauge who has appreciated the return of softball more: the parents or the kids.
She said parents have made such statements as, “We needed this,” and “We wanted to get out in the fresh air and do things together as a family,” and “We missed our softball family.”
Instead of a season that typically starts in March and sometimes runs into June, this year began in mid-July and will quickly wrap up over the next few weeks.
“It’s been different,” Coble said. “It’s been very fast-paced, but the girls have really enjoyed it. They are so happy to have something to do besides sit home and watch TV and play video games. They needed that outlet. And I’m sure the parents did too.”
And while parents have been a welcome addition to ball fields, they’ve historically been unnecessary distractions at times. But under state restrictions that encourage social distancing and limits outdoor events to 25 people, those distractions have been more limited than in previous seasons, creating a bit of a blessing in disguise.
“We have already started discussing it, to see if we can we tell them we have to keep it this way,” Coble said with a laugh. “Moving parents away from play, which is not such a bad thing, helps the girls not be so nervous, so that is a positive. To have them sitting under a tree, away from the field area, it has helped the girls be a little more focused.”
Parents have, however, provided plenty of support during an unusual season, whether it is with fields, coaching or concessions.
“The dedication of those around me and how passionate they are about what is going on, it lets me know I’m not in it by myself,” said Parrish who is in his first year as president. “I’ve been given a lot of help.”
Concessions have provided one of the many difficulties this season. An inability to have those, in addition to the lack of usual sponsorships, has leagues struggling some financially.
“Thank goodness for small donations, through local churches, construction businesses, those have kept us going this year,” Coble said. “Thank goodness we have wonderful community support. We’re losing some money, but that isn’t the important thing. Thankfully we had planned ahead to provide this season that the girls needed.”
Coble said a rainy day fund created by past administrations has the league in good shape for campaigns such as this and for future years.
There have been other struggles.
A few coaches didn’t take part due to the threat of COVID-19, and player participation numbers have been down in the younger leagues. Coble estimated Newport has lost 25-30 percent of its players, and its 6-and-under teams didn’t field squads.
“Because of the pandemic, parents didn’t feel like it was a good environment,” she said. “And there were some summer schedule disruptions that we normally wouldn’t have because we wouldn’t be playing during these months.”
Older players, though, in leagues like 12-and-under and 16-and-under have turned out in droves after having their middle and high school seasons cancelled.
“The COVID restrictions hit those girls pretty hard,” Parrish said. “I’m just glad that we were able to help pick up those pieces for them. They needed it, the sport needed them, and their communities rallied with them. It was truly a blessing to be apart of it all.”
Both presidents said they fully plan to hold fall ball seasons with practices starting in September.
“It’s been an adventure and a learning curve,” Parrish said. “We’re doing the best we can, and at the end of the day, whatever is best for these girls, we’re doing it for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.