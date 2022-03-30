This will be the most nerve-racking, bizarre, interesting and lively week ever for North Carolina and Duke basketball fans.
For the first time in their 258 meetings, the Tar Heels and Blue Devils will meet in the NCAA Tournament, and not just in any round, but in the Final Four.
The teams will tip off at 8:49 p.m. on Saturday.
Many will argue the pressure is all on Duke.
The Tar Heels already spoiled Mike Krzyzewski’s final game as coach at Cameron Indoor Stadium in a 94-81 win on March 5. To end his career – Krzyzewski announced before the season he would retire at the end of his 42nd season at the school – would be an even more difficult pill to swallow for the Durham faithful.
UNC had to finish 12-3 in its last 15 games just to qualify for the NCAA Tournament and earned a No. 8 seed. Duke is a No. 2 seed and is the consensus to win the national championship by most sportsbooks.
But even if the favored Blue Devils win, it will be brutally tough for Carolina fans to stomach in what will be an emotional and historic night for both fanbases and likely take years off lives.
Another fanbase also likely to be miserable for a few hours that night, and in the days leading up to the game, resides in Raleigh.
N.C. State will once again be reminded of where it as a program, and for older generations, where it once was.
The Wolfpack finished dead last in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season with a 4-16 mark and went 11-21 overall.
It wasn’t always this way.
From the first year of the NCAA Tournament in 1939 to the late Jim Valvano’s final year as coach in 1990, State was right there with Duke.
It held more national championships (two to zero), more regular season (13 to 11) and tournament (16- to 12) titles in conference play, more NCAA Tournament appearances (16 to 15), barely trailed in Sweet 16 appearances (11 to 10) while it trailed in both Elite Eights (10 to six) and Final Fours (eight to three).
The Heels had two national championships, nine Final Four appearances, 14 Elite Eight appearances, 17 Sweet 16 appearances, won 23 conference regular season titles and 13 conference tournament crowns.
Valvano was let go by the school after the 1990 season in a decision that looks more ridiculous with each passing year considering the current climate of NCAA athletics and scandals at rival schools.
Since that time, it’s been a matter of the haves and have nots with the three Triangle schools.
Whereas Carolina and Duke have become the cream of the crop in men’s college basketball and produced one of the greatest rivalries in sports, Wolfpack fans have had to watch as their program became completely irrelevant.
Since 1991, State has no conference regular season or tournament championships, no national championships, no Final Four appearances, no Elite Eight appearances, only three Sweet 16 appearances and only 11 NCAA Tournament appearances.
Compare those paltry numbers to those of their neighbors to the west since 1991.
Duke has five national championships, nine Final Fours, 13 Elite Eights, 21 Sweet 16s, 29 NCAA Tournament appearances, 13 ACC Tournament championships and 12 ACC regular season titles.
Carolina has four national championships, 12 Final Fours, 15 Elite Eights, 18 Sweet 16s, 28 NCAA Tournament appearances, seven ACC Tournament championships and 12 ACC regular season titles.
State fans have been relegated to rooting against the Tar Heels and Blue Devils during their respective deep NCAA Tournament runs over the past three decades and enjoyed some schadenfreude on occasion when the two programs lost big games.
Most of them will find the Final Four matchup hard to watch Saturday, and then will gladly root for the winner of Kansas-Villanova in the championship on Monday.
Anything less will provide an ever-widening gap among the three Triangle programs.
jj@thenewstimes.com
