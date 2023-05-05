The lack of parity in this year’s girls lacrosse playoffs is absolutely wild.
This spring marks the first time the state’s 4A programs have been separated into their own playoffs apart from the 1A/2A/3A schools, and opportunities abound.
Last season when the postseason was still open classification, 33 of the 40 teams were 4A programs. All 12 state champions since the sport was sanctioned have been 4A teams.
Non-4A teams that have had fantastic regular seasons have been ousted in the first round regularly. Enter the rule change, where 1A/2A/3A programs now have a real shot at advancing deep in the state playoffs.
But even that level of hopefulness is an exclusive club.
After the first round on Thursday, it’s clear that there are only a handful of championship-hopeful teams in this 27-team bracket.
In the east, seven of the eight games were decided by double figures and averaged a 14.6-goal difference.
No. 1 Croatan beat No. 16 North Brunswick 18-1, No. 2 Northwood defeated Fike 22-1, No. 3 J.H. Rose downed Jacksonville 16-4, No. 4 Union Pines defeated No. 13 Seaforth 17-2, No. 5 First Flight defeated No. 12 Northside-Jacksonville 17-5, No. 6 Carrboro beat No. 11 South Brunswick 14-2 and No. 7 West Brunswick defeated No. 10 Hunt 16-3.
The only single-digit result came in No. 8 Swansboro’s 12-11 win over No. 9 Terry Sanford.
There are only 11 teams in the west region, and only four of those teams played in the first round. Both were also one-sided, with No. 6 West Stokes defeating Patton 13-0 and No. 9 Parkwood beating No. 8 North Davidson 13-4.
The real question is, how much parity will there be in the second round? The third?
In the east, with the exception of three teams, past results spell an incredibly one-sided situation. Croatan has already played the other four teams.
It defeated No. 2 Northwood 15-5 and beat No. 3 J.H. Rose, No. 5 First Flight and No. 8 Swansboro twice each.
Judging by the state rankings, it doesn’t appear there’s a legitimate challenger to Croatan in the east. The Cougars are ranked No. 19 (including 4A teams), while the next-best team in the 1A/2A/3A brackete is Northwood at No. 42. Union Pines is at No. 43 and First Flight at No. 47.
In the west, the closest team to that bunch is the bracket’s No. 1 seed Bishop McGuinness (13-3) at No. 41 across all classifications. The Villains have played an entirely different group of teams, but it’s worth noting that their strength of schedule is a minus-7.0, compared to minus-0.6 for Croatan.
On paper, it doesn’t look like the 1A/2A/3A playoffs will see another close game until the regional finals. Even then, based on the past games and the state rankings, don’t be surprised to see a total lack of parity in the highest-level games.
There are opportunities to be had this season, and Croatan might be peaking at just the right time to grab the biggest one available. The Cougars are the highest-ranked team in the 1A/2A/3A playoffs, and so far, they’re playing like it.
