In 80 days, you may be watching a college football game in our state with money legally riding on it.
Senate Bill 688 passed a divided senate last year, and the bill’s supporters say the legislation has enough support to pass the house during the state’s even-year “short” session, which began three weeks ago.
Gov. Roy Cooper has indicated in the past that he would sign legislation legalizing online sports gambling.
It is currently legal in the state but only at the two Cherokee casinos in the far western end.
Legislation would allow up to 12 online sports gambling operators to take mobile wagers from users located in the state.
Previously, sportsbooks in the U.S. were only able to operate legally in Nevada. Following a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision, many states have introduced legislation to legalize both sportsbooks, and by extension, sports betting itself, in state-by-state decisions.
Thirty-three states offer some form of sports gambling, either online, mobile or retail.
How popular is it?
Already, 16 states have exceeded $1 billion in sports bets.
New Mexico, Oklahoma, Washington and Wisconsin join North Carolina in allowing sports betting at tribal casinos.
Currently, only nine states either do not have or are not considering future legislation legalizing sports betting: Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Vermont.
There are social conservatives in the state who oppose the bill, saying it could cause an increase in gambling addiction and hurt society and families, while some liberals have pushed back against it, concerned about impacts on low-income residents and college athletics.
Despite that opposition, the legislation appears on its way to passing and perhaps in time for football season.
It will bring money to the state … but not a ton, at least not compared to large state budgets – North Carolina’s annual budget is $25 billion.
Tennessee collected only $4.6 million in taxes from $370 million in sports betting.
The Lottery Commission would oversee sports gambling in the state.
Half of the tax collected would go to a newly created North Carolina Major Events, Games, and Attractions Fund, with other taxes going to education, and gambling addiction education and treatment programs.
The Carolina Hurricanes, Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Hornets, the state’s three major professional sports teams, back the legislation.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.