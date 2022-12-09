Since fellow News-Times sportswriter J.J. Smith broke down the quarter point of the county high school hoops season earlier this week, now it is wrestling’s turn.
A little less than a month into the season, a handful of individual grapplers are starting to stand out. West Carteret has the best dual team record of the three schools at 9-7 and placed second in its own Beach Brawl on Nov. 19.
The Patriots also have the last remaining undefeated boys starter in Joshua Knipe, who is 19-0 with a few impressive wins already under his belt at 220 and 285 pounds.
Knipe, a senior, won at the Beach Brawl with big wins over Gavin Wolfe (13-4) of White Oak and East Carteret’s Daniel White (11-3). He also beat Joshua Thomas (13-4) of Jack Britt in a dual match earlier this week.
West has four more starting grapplers with .780 records or higher, including Skyler Oxford (16-2) at 126 pounds, Dylan Shirley (15-2) at 138, Lamar Teel (8-2) at 170 and Conner Craig (15-4) at 106.
Shirley and Teel both won at the Beach Brawl. Teel defeated East’s Nery Resendiz-Garcia (10-8) in his finals, while Shirley had to get past White Oak’s Micaiden Meadows (10-6) and Topsail’s Donovan Gunn (12-2) for his title.
Oxford and Craig both finished second at the Beach Brawl.
The Patriots also have a standout girls wrestler in Kenley Riley. The junior is 6-1 at 152 pounds with a win at the Homer Springs Bulldog Girls Invitational that included a victory over Swansboro’s Reilynn Swift (6-2). She also placed second at the Swiss Bear Girls Classic.
CROATAN
Croatan has only wrestled in two dual team matches with a 1-1 record but finished second in both the Homer Spring Bulldog Invitational at Dixon and the Swiss Bear Classic at New Bern.
Angelica Steffy is the team’s only undefeated starter at 8-0. She won at the Swiss Bear Girls Classic with a finals victory over Bridgette Westbrook (8-2) of Swansboro. She also won the Homer Spring Bulldog Girls Invitational with a tilt over Lauren Hall (5-1) of Heide Trask.
Other notable grapplers for Croatan are Daschle Egan (10-2) at 120 pounds, Cameron Sanchez (9-2) at 113, Roman Lynn (8-2) at 285, A.J. Pile (8-3) at 195, Davis Foxworth (6-3) at 106 and Gavin Cohen (8-4) at 126.
Sanchez has had the best season of the bunch so far, winning at Homer Spring and placing fourth at the Swiss Bear. At Dixon, he had to get past two tough opponents in Dixon’s Cedric Ferguson (8-6) and Southwest’s Carter Duhon (18-3).
Lynn placed second at the Swiss Bear and fourth at Homer Spring. At New Bern, he defeated Gavin Wolfe (13-4) of White Oak in the finals.
Pile and Foxworth both placed third at the Swiss Bear. Pile had to beat both Gabe Davis (12-4) of Washington and Damian Weaver (10-5) of South Brunswick twice to get through the bracket. Foxworth placed second at Homer Spring.
Cohen and Egan both placed third at the Homer Spring, with Cohen notching a win over Gavin Hanks (7-3) of First Flight. Egan also placed fourth at the Swiss Bear.
EAST CARTERET
East has struggled to compete with the numbers of larger programs in dual team, where it has a 2-6 record.
It does, however, have four notable wrestlers in Daniel White (11-3) at 220 pounds, Josiah Hynes (15-5) at 145, Chase Wagoner (8-4) at 195 and Nery Resendiz-Garcia (10-8) at 160.
White and Resendiz-Garcia both finished second at the Beach Brawl. White had to defeat Tyler Stevens (9-5) of Pamlico County to reach his finals match. He also beat Stevens en route to a third-place finish at the Dirty Bird Invitational at Swansboro.
Hynes placed third at both the Beach Brawl and the Dirty Bird, while Resendiz-Garcia finished fourth at the Swansboro tournament.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.