I’m not one to toot my own horn or anybody else’s for that matter … you can get in trouble for that.
But here goes.
Toot … toot.
The News-Times sports department primarily covers high school athletics, and on March 13, the spring season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This means in the last four weeks we haven’t covered a single baseball game, softball game, soccer match, tennis match, golf match, track and field meet, boys lacrosse game or girls lacrosse game.
And yet, in that time my partner-in-crime Zack Nally and I have written a combined 56 stories.
Like I said … toot, toot.
We’ve each written 28 stories over the past four weeks – talk about synergy.
We’ve profiled student-athletes and coaches, detailed trends and looked ahead to the future.
I wondered how our numbers stacked up against other papers in the state, so I headed over to the N.C. Press Association database. There are approximately 125 papers in North Carolina.
I eliminated the metropolitan dailies like The Charlotte Observer, The News & Observer, News & Record (Greensboro), Winston-Salem Journal, The Fayetteville Observer, StarNews (Wilmington), Asheville Citizen-Times, Gaston Gazette, The Daily Reflector (Greenville), The Herald-Sun (Durham), High Point Enterprise, Rocky Mount Telegram, Times-News (Burlington), The Wilson Times and North State Journal.
Among the rest, we stood on top.
Only two other papers had posted more than 40 sports stories in that time. The Salisbury Post had 48 and the Courier-Times (Roxboro) had 40.
Four more went over 30, including the Watauga Democrat (Boone) with 35, The Robesonian (Lumberton) with 33, Enquirer-Journal (Monroe) with 31 and The Mount Airy News with 30.
The Hickory Daily Record had 25, but its archives went back to only March 27, and The Daily Advance (Elizabeth City) had 21, but its archives went back to just April 2.
Ultimately, it’s not the number of stories but their effects on readers.
I recently had a parent of former student-athletes reach out and tell me the highlight of his day was reading the sports section of the News-Times. Now more than ever the thought of sports helps us escape the stresses of daily life.
Sports are an essential and important aspect of society, giving us a sense of community, pride and joy. Sports inspire us.
I think people recognize the value of sports.
Over the past few weeks, I’ve had a few coaches reach out to let me know they were getting subscriptions to the News-Times. Newspapers were struggling even before the coronavirus, and the pandemic has only made things worse, so supporting your local paper is more important than at any time before.
We’ll do our best to keep writing about sports, even though there are none. It may not be about the games themselves, but perhaps it will help remind us of a time when we did and give us hope we’ll have them again soon.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
