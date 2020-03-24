How did your first week of social distancing go?
I had already been working from home before the coronavirus crisis made it a necessity for many others, so it’s not a huge adjustment thus far.
Although the wife is also working from home now.
While I’m used to podcasts providing background noise, it’s now “Say Yes to the Dress” and “90 Day Fiancé.”
We’ll see how this goes.
The biggest adjustment has been the loss of sports.
It’s been two weeks since the last game, and it feels like two months.
CBS tried to help quench our sports thirst this past weekend with classic NCAA Tournament games, but White House coronavirus press briefings kept interrupting them.
I guess it didn’t matter. We knew how those games ended anyway.
I’m not really sure how I’ve filled the time I normally would have spent watching sports. It’s probably been spent on my phone, checking Facebook and Twitter.
And that isn’t good.
I try to watch old television shows to go to another time and place when a global pandemic wasn’t on the news every night
But while watching Andy Taylor rub his mouth because he’s exasperated with Barney Fife, I find myself saying, “Andy, don’t touch your face!”
It’s still hard to believe there won’t be a Final Four.
I look at the calendar and try to figure out when the NBA could possibly return.
It will be nice again when our favorite team losing a basketball game is the worst part of our day.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
