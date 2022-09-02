MOREHEAD CITY — Morehead City Marlin Ben Watson was named the Coastal Plain League’s Offensive Player of the Year after a stellar season at the plate this summer.
The Elizabethtown College redshirt freshman certainly made a name for himself during the 37-10 season, leading the league in batting average and breaking the CPL record with a .427 mark. The previous record of .423 was set in 2006 by Jimmy Gallagher (Duke) of the Peninsula Pilots.
“First of all,” Watson said in a Marlins press release, “I want to thank the Coastal Plaine League for this great honor. I appreciate it, and it means a lot. This summer in Morehead City was an awesome experience. I met lots of great people and was fortunate enough to play with and against some amazing players and even better people.”
He added, “I also want to thank the Morehead City Marlins for being the only team in the league to take a chance on me. Morehead City is an awesome place and a perfect spot to spend a summer. These past couple of months in the CPL were an experience that I’ll never forget.”
Watson was named a CPL All-Star in July after a standout first half of the season. The Glen Falls, Pa. native wound up finishing the summer with 47 hits, including nine doubles, a triple and five homers, 31 runs, 30 RBIs and seven stolen bases.
“(I) couldn’t be prouder of Ben,” Marlins head coach Sam Carel said in the release. “There are not enough superlatives to describe the hitting exhibition that Ben put on display this year. His historical season is simply a result of his talent along with the way he worked on his skill set every day when he showed up at the yard. He is a fantastic young man who will continue to grow and do great things in the game of baseball.”
