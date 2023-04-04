OCEAN — If you’re a quiet person, you’re probably not going to be a good lacrosse goalie.
Devan Maready says that isn’t a problem for her.
“I am definitely not a quiet person,” she said. “My family says I was made for this position all the time.”
The Croatan junior said she emphasizes being vocal, even when her team is on the other side of the field.
“I’m just yelling, maybe too much, making sure everybody knows what is going on,” she said.
She has used a variety of skills to help her team rattle off a six-game winning streak and move to 8-2 overall and 5-0 in the Coastal/Northeastern Coastal Conference. The Cougars are the No. 1 team in the 3A division according to MaxPreps rankings.
“We’ve been doing really, really good lately,” Maready said. “Honestly, we’re having so much fun. Even before the game on Saturday, we were joking around.”
It’s difficult to figure out which side to give the most credit for the winning streak. The offense has hit double digits in every game and amassed 87 goals while the defense has surrendered more than five goals just once and limited opponents to 23.
“Our defense has gotten so much better,” Maready said. “It’s easy to save them when they play good defense and force teams to take bad shots at low angles.”
Her defense limited Swansboro to just four shots in a 14-2 win and then held the Pirates to only five shots in the 14-4 rematch. The Cougars gave up only one shot on goal in the 17-2 triumph over White Oak.
The most impressive win during the streak came Saturday with a 15-5 victory over Northwood (7-4). The Chargers were No. 3 in the MaxPreps 3A rankings and went 12-4 last year with a trip to the second round of the state playoffs.
“That game was one of the best games I’ve ever seen us play,” Maready said. “I think we went into it knowing it was probably going to be a tougher game with them being a Raleigh-area team. We just wanted to have fun and do our best and we did.”
Maready had 10 saves on 15 shots on goal and put up a .666 save percentage.
She had 23 saves on 31 shots in the 11-8 win over First Flight two weeks earlier and registered a .741 save percentage. Croatan had never beaten the Nighthawks (6-3), who were No. 2 in the 3A MaxPreps rankings.
“It’s fun to play the more difficult games,” Maready said. “That was a big conference victory for us. It was definitely better than last year for us, and we were missing some key starters like Kate (Wilson). It might be different next time we play them at home.”
Wilson, who ranks second on the team with 24 goals, missed the First Flight matchup. The Nighthawks beat Croatan 19-8 and 18-11 in two matchups last season.
Wilson was in third grade and Maready in second when Maready started playing lacrosse for the first time with Bogue Elite Lacrosse.
“I tried it, and I loved it right away,” Maready said. “After a couple of weeks, I asked if could I try goalie. I don’t’ know if I thought it looked cool, or I thought it was cool that they stood out. I just thought it seemed like something I would be good at.”
She began year-round travel ball play in the fifth grade and has been consumed with lacrosse ever since. As the recruiting scene heated up last year, Maready reported she spent just two weeks at home during the summer.
“But it was so much fun,” she said. “I wouldn’t have rather been anywhere else. I do want to take more time for myself this summer. I want to be able to go to the beach more than twice, but I love going to tournaments. It is my favorite part of summer.”
Her hard work has paid off. She has already committed to Queens University of Charlotte, which moved up to Division I this school year.
A standout student with a 4.53 GPA, Maready said she is interested in studying political science and hopes to someday work for an international entity like the Central Intelligence Agency.
It's been quite a journey for a high school program, and a player who started as a freshman mainly because she was the lone goalie on the roster.
“I went into it knowing I would probably start since there really wasn’t anybody else,” she said. “It was exciting and terrifying. I knew it was going to be interesting, but I luckily knew a lot of the girls that were on the team.”
Maready, who reached 300 career saves earlier this season, went 9-3 as a freshman with 135 saves and a .605 save percentage. As a sophomore, she had 159 saves and a .530 save percentage. So far this season, she has 77 saves and a .570 save percentage.
“My biggest improvement has been maturing as a leader,” she said. “Seeing that sometimes yelling at a defender that messed up isn’t going to work, it’s just going to make them mad. They obviously know they messed up, so you tell them ‘It’s good, you’re good, you’ve got it, the next one is yours’ and be there to support them.”
Here are a few of Maready’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Pride and Prejudice.”
Favorite TV Show: “Friends.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Scooby-Doo.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Tyler Childers.
Favorite Song: “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac.
Favorite Book: “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen.
Favorite Team: Dallas Cowboys.
Favorite Athlete: Taylor Moreno.
Favorite Vacation: Abaco Islands.
Favorite Hobby: Fishing.
Favorite Subject: History.
Favorite Quote: “We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails.” – Dolly Parton.
Favorite Food: Pasta.
Favorite Drink: Strawberry lemonade.
Favorite Restaurant: The Melting Pot.
Favorite Season: Spring.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Delaware summer tournament in 2021.”
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Katy Dyer.
Favorite Sport: Lacrosse.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Pre-game is eating rice, and post-game is going to eat with teammates.”
Favorite Website/App: Instagram.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse @auprolax.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Dolly Parton, Harry Styles, Ronald Reagan, Jane Birkin and Steve Irwin.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Sophia Mendolia, Kate Wilson, Lauren Hayden, Ginger Hayden and Maddie Sutton.
Items for a Deserted Island: Knife, water, rope, lacrosse stick and snacks.
