NEWPORT — A 9-0 shutout in prep tennis is a great day.
It’s hard to find the right word to describe the kind of day the West Carteret boys team had on Wednesday versus Richlands at Fort Benjamin Park.
The Patriots (7-0 overall) didn’t allow a point to the Wildcats (1-4) in 12 singles sets and only gave up two points in the three eight-point doubles sets to improve to 4-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference
West has won six of its seven matches via shutout but has never completed an entire singles round with 6-0, 6-0 victories across the board.
Those wins against Richlands came from Adam Cummings at No. 1, Moksh Thakore at No. 2, Tanner Hahn at No. 3, Slate Taber at No. 4, Worth Stack at No. 5 and Nash Taylor at No. 6 in Taylor’s first singles start of the season.
In doubles, Cummings and Thakore teamed up at No. 1 for one more shutout set with an 8-0 win over Davis Benedict and Logan Collura-Repp.
At No. 2, Ethan Sherrill and Connor Ballou teamed up for an 8-1 win over Jesse Osborne and Garrett Dunninger, and at No. 3, Peter Huynh and Tristan Blaine won 8-1 over Christian Cazares and Robert Wukich.
The Coastal looks to be a two-team race this season between West and Croatan (9-0 overall). The two teams will put their undefeated records on the line Tuesday at Fort Benjamin Park in the first of two meetings. They will play again on Wednesday, April 19. But first, the Cougars will play at Dixon on Thursday this week.
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret 9, Richlands 0
Singles
No. 1: Adam Cummings (WC) def. Davis Benedict (R), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Moksh Thakore (WC) def. Jesse Osborne (R), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3: Tanner Hahn (WC) def. Logan Collura-Repp (R), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4: Slate Taber (WC) def. Garrett Dunninger (R), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 5: Worth Stack (WC) def. Christian Cazares (R), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 6: Nash Taylor (WC) def. Robert Wukich (R), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Cummings/Thakore (WC) def. Benedict/Collura-Repp (R), 8-0.
No. 2: Ethan Sherrill/Connor Ballou (WC) def. Osborne/Dunninger (R), 8-1.
No. 3: Peter Huynh/Tristan Blaine (WC) def. Cazares/Wukich (R), 8-1.
