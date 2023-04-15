CARTERET COUNTY — The race for the 3A Coastal Conference is nearing its midpoint as West Carteret and Croatan return to action after spring break.
In baseball, West leads the standings at 4-0 while Croatan is in fourth at 2-2. Dixon is in second place at 3-1 and Swansboro is in third, but each league team has only played two opponents so far.
The Patriots are ranked No. 10 in the 3A east while the Cougars are ranked No. 24.
The West girls soccer team is currently in second place of the Coastal with a 2-1 record. Dixon leads the pack at 3-0-1. The Patriots are still the only conference team to score on the Bulldogs.
Croatan is in third place at 2-2 with Richlands (1-1-1) and Swansboro (1-2) not far behind. The Wildcats tied Dixon 0-0 on Tuesday. The Patriots are ranked No. 10 in the 3A east while the Cougars are ranked No. 31.
Both county softball teams are fighting for a playoff spot in the conference. West is in fourth at 2-2 and Croatan is in fifth at 1-3. Richlands leads the standings at 3-0 while Swansboro and Dixon are tied for second at 2-1.
The Patriots are ranked No. 16 in the 3A east and the Cougars are ranked No. 27.
In boys tennis, West leads the standings at 6-0 while Croatan is in second at 6-1. The two teams played to a 5-4 score in their first meeting last week. The next-best team in the conference is Swansboro at 4-3.
While not the Coastal, the Croatan and West boys and girls lacrosse teams compete in the Coastal/Northeastern Coastal Conference. In boys lacrosse, Croatan is in first place at 5-0 while West is in fourth at 0-5.
First Flight trails the Cougars by a half-game at 4-1. The Cougars are ranked No. 3 in the 1A/2A/3A east while the Patriots are ranked No. 21.
The Cougars’ girls lacrosse team also leads its league standings at 5-0, trailed by First Flight (4-1). They are ranked No. 1 in the 1A/2A/3A east division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.