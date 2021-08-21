BEAUFORT — East Carteret’s volleyball season opener was delayed by two days, but it was worth the wait as the Mariners swept Swansboro on Thursday.
East eased to a 25-17 in the first set before fighting off the pesky Pirates 25-23 apiece in the final two sets.
The Mariners were supposed to start the season Tuesday against Havelock, but the Rams are under quarantine.
“They were ready to go,” East second-year coach Mickey Putnam said of her team. “They were so over practice.”
It appeared as if Swansboro would give the Mariners a run for their money in their opening match when it ran out to a 7-0 lead in the second set.
The home team fought back on a few occasions but still found itself down seven at 20-13 before righting the ship.
East took the next three points before giving up one.
Following another Mariners’ point and trailing 21-17, Stella Bradford served up five straight points to give her team its first lead of the set, 22-21.
A miss-hit tied it up, but Christa Golden smacked back-to-back kills to give her team some breathing room. Swansboro’s Lexi Elliott made it a 24-23 game with a kill, but Golden answered again to supply the winning point and give her squad a 2-0 advantage.
Golden led East with 10 kills and four blocks.
“In that second game, we got down 7-0 and won in the end, so that was good,” Putnam said. “We won, and that was great, but there are obviously some things we need to work on.”
The Pirates held a 5-4 lead in the third set, and the game remained competitive with neither side leading by more than one point until East turned a 14-13 deficit into an 18-14 lead.
Grace Fulcher started the rally with a tip over the net, and Stella Bradford served the next four points with Anna Gillikin connecting on three straight kills. Gillikin finished the night with six kills, three blocks, five digs and three aces.
After taking an 18-14 lead, the teams battled back and forth with the visitors outscoring the Mariners 7-4 over the next 11 points to pull to within one. Kate Guthrie had two kills to help keep East in the lead during that stretch. She posted nine kills in the contest.
Leading 22-21, Ashley Popp dove for a dig to keep the ball alive, and her team responded with the point to go up two. Swansboro responded with two straight points, highlighted by Kammy Chamness’ kill to tie the score, but Popp had another diving dig that produced a point to set up her side with game-point at 24-23. Gillikin closed the book on the Pirates with a kill.
Popp led the team with six digs and added three aces to her stat line.
“Our passing got better, but our timing was off,” Putnam said. “We didn’t have a lot of clean hits at the net. We didn’t miss many serves, though. That has been a focus of ours. We have worked on hitting our spots, getting it over the net, getting it in court.”
Swansboro suffered its second straight tough loss of the opening week after starting with a four-set loss to South Lenoir.
“We are still learning to play together as a team,” longtime coach Kim Miller said. “We struggled with consistency trusting each other and our decision-making. We played hard. We just didn’t put everything together. We’re in these games. We just have to finish them like we start. We have to regroup because we have three next week.”
Swansboro will host Jacksonville on Tuesday and East on Thursday with a trip to Southwest Onslow sandwiched in between. The Mariners will start the week with a visit to West Carteret on Tuesday.
