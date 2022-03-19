MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret produced one of its best performances of the girls soccer season Friday night in a 3-0 victory over Northern Nash.
The Patriots entered the match with a 0-1-2 record in their previous three outings with only one goal in those contests.
“We were able to maintain possession and challenge other teams in physicality and technique, but we just couldn’t find the back of the net, and then tonight we did get those results,” West coach Matt Graham said. “I’m happy for the girls. They deserve it.”
West moved to 3-1-2 on the season thanks to a 14-1 advantage in shots on goal and a 7-0 upper-hand on corner kicks.
“Not only do I like the result, I’m a huge fan of the way they played,” Graham said. “One of the strengths of this team is going to be that we can complete passes, we can jump passes from the other side and change the tempo of the game when we need to. If we keep working on this and we keep growing and maturing as players and as a squad, I think we will be a tough side.”
Northern Nash dropped to 3-3-1.
The Patriots opened the year with back-to-back 2-1 victories over Havelock and East Duplin. The next three games included a 3-0 loss to J.H. Rose, and 1-1 and 0-0 ties with Southwest Onslow and Raleigh Charter, respectively.
Only Havelock is under .500 among those five teams with the squads sporting a combined 16-9-4 record.
“We’ve been in a lot of competitive matches,” Graham said. “There haven’t been any easy teams. Havelock is up. They gave us a good battle. We played the Raleigh Charter school to a draw. They are a tough team. It’s been a pretty good nonconference season. It’s been fun.”
Graham’s club was dominant versus a Knights team that also entered the game with a winning record.
West didn’t give up but one shot on goal, and that didn’t come until the 59th minute. On the other side of the field, the home team put 14 shots on goal and scored three goals after posting just five in its first five games.
“I was glad to see tonight that we were finally able to get the goals,” Graham said. “That was the one bit that was missing.”
Mary Neal Rowland and Sam Huber led the attack with five shots apiece on goal.
Rowland put her team on the board first in the 23rd minute when she jumped on a Northern Nash goalie kick and quickly beat a defender to score her first goal since March 6, 2020.
“She’s recovering from an ACL injury, and she is starting to get her touch back, and her speed is starting to pick up again,” Graham said. “She is starting to play more like herself,”
Huber scored the first goal of her young varsity career in the 58th minute as the freshman sliced a diagonal ball across the keeper’s face.
Sophomore Taner Alpert also notched her first varsity goal in the 71st minute off a Hayden Pittman corner kick.
The Patriots will have a bit of a break before ending next week with two straight games, visiting East Carteret (0-3-1) on Thursday and then traveling to Northern Nash on Friday. They will stay on the road for a while with their first four 3A Coastal Conference games away from home.
Here are results of the game:
Northern Nash 0 0-0
West Carteret 1 2-3
Northern Nash West Carteret
1 Shots 14
0 Corner Kicks 7
6 Saves 1
8 Fouls 7
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Yellow/Red Cards 0
Scoring Summary
WC – Rowland, 23rd min.
WC – S. Huber, 58th min.
WC – Alpert (Pittman assist), 71st min.
