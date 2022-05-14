BAYBORO — East Carteret took the softball field for two state playoff games this week, but neither went the distance.
It’s what happens when a team hits 19 extra-base hits through the first two rounds.
The Mariners clobbered Clinton 19-3 on Tuesday and followed Thursday with a 12-1 victory over James Kenan to finish both contests by the 10-run, five-inning mercy rule.
“I’m tickled to death with our hitting,” East coach Doug Garner said. “It seems like everybody is coming around and hitting the ball.”
Garner’s squad won its 16th straight game to move to 21-3 on the season. The team advances to the third round of the 2A postseason and will next take the long drive Tuesday to Roanoke Rapids.
“I’ve taken many trips up there for Legion ball, and it’s a long one,” Garner said. “Maybe we can keep it rolling.”
The Yellowjackets (19-3) will host the game as the No. 3 seed. East is the No. 6 seed.
The Mariners haven’t made it past the third round since 2008 when they earned a state runner-up finish. They fell in the third round to Princeton in 2016 and 2017.
“We’re on to round three, and we haven’t been past round three since I’ve been here,” Garner said. “I really want to get past this round three, and they said they were going to do it for me, so hopefully we can get it done.”
East, the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference champion, looked like a team on a mission in the first two rounds.
The club smacked 11 extra-base hits against No. 27 seed Clinton (13-9), including six doubles, a triple and four home runs, and then hit eight extra-base hits against No. 22 seed James Kenan (12-9), including five doubles and three home runs.
“We’re putting the ball in play, hitting it hard everywhere,” Garner said. “It makes it tough on the other team.”
Summer Nelsen hit two home runs against James Kenan to break the school record for homers in a season with 13. Mikayla Rose held the previous mark of 12.
Nelsen, a senior transfer from Rosewood, hit a two-run blast over the left-field fence in the first inning to tie the mark. She then broke it with her 13th home run of the season in the fifth inning with a two-run shot over the centerfield fence to end the game by mercy rule.
“If we can get a transfer like that each year, we might go deep in the playoffs every year,” Garner said. “We are very glad to have her.”
Nelsen also took the win on the mound, giving up one run on four hits while striking out five and walking none.
Sadie McIntosh hit her third home run in the past six games with a solo blast to left field in the third.
“She’s a freshman thrown into the fire, and she’s handled it,” Garner said.
Savannah Oden drove in three runs, Stella Bradford drove in two, and Ashlyn Guthrie and Grace Fulcher each drove in one.
James Kenan, which finished fourth in the seven-team East Central Conference, ended the season 6-9 in its last 15 games after starting the year 6-0.
The Mariners trailed 1-0 after the first inning against Clinton but then posted 10 runs in the second on nine hits, including two home runs, two doubles and a triple. McIntosh and Guthrie each hit homers, Nelsen and Fulcher tallied doubles, and Guthrie added a triple.
Guthrie also hit a home run in the third inning and accounted for five RBI in the contest. The senior went 4-for-4 and now sports a 20-game hitting streak.
“She’s got her stroke on as usual,” Garner said. “She’s been hot here at the end of the year.”
East added five runs in the third with doubles from Eli Parrish, Bradford and Fulcher. Bradford also went 4-for-4, while Fulcher went 3-for-4.
Gillikin contributed the other homer in the contest. She spent one inning on the mound, giving up one run on two hits, striking out three and walking none.
Nelsen took the win in four innings, surrendering two runs on two hits, striking out nine and walking none.
Clinton, which finished fourth in the seven-team Southeastern Athletic Conference, ended the year with a 2-7 record in its last nine after starting the season 11-2.
Here are results of the games:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
James Kenan....000 10x x - 1 4 2
E. Carteret….....301 62x x - 12 11 0
WP – Nelsen
LP – Not Available
James Kenan leading hitters: Bland 1-2 (2B), RBI, run; Armstrong 1-2, run; Bledsoe 1-2; Avent 1-3.
E. Carteret leading hitters: Nelsen 2-2 (2 HR), 4 RBI, 2 runs; Bradford 2-3 (2B), 2 RBI, 2 runs; Oden 2-3 (2 2B), 3 RBI, run; Guthrie 2-4, RBI, 2 runs; McIntosh 1-3 (HR), RBI, run; Gillikin 1-3, 2 runs; Fulcher 1-3 (2B), RBI.
------------------
Team R H E
Clinton………...1 0 0 11x x - 3 4 4
E. Carteret…..2(10)5 2xx x - 19 19 1
WP – Nelsen
LP – Wilson
Clinton leading hitters: Chestnutt 1-2, run; Chavis 1-2 (2B), RBI; Evans 1-2; Jordan 1-3 (2B), RBI, run.
E. Carteret leading hitters: Guthrie 4-4 (2 HR, 3B), 5 RBIs, 3 runs; Bradford 4-4 (2B), 3 runs; McIntosh 1-1 (HR), 3 RBI, 2 runs; Parrish 1-1 (2B), RBI, run; Fulcher 3-4 (2 2B), 2 RBI, 2 runs; Nelsen 2-4 (2 2B), RBI, run; Gillikin 1-2 (HR), 3 RBI, 3 runs; Tosto 1-3, RBI, 2 runs; Oden 1-3, run.
