MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret baseball team wore out the bats on Tuesday in a 22-12 win over Dixon that was over in six innings.
The Patriots (6-4 overall) rattled off 20 hits and held the Bulldogs to 10 for their fourth straight win. West has tallied an impressive 44 total hits during the streak.
West moved to 2-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference, while Dixon dropped to 2-8 overall and 0-2 in league play.
No one had a better night at the plate than Tyler DeLuzio, who leads the Patriots in hitting this season. He went 5-for-5 with two doubles, four RBIs and four runs. Bryan Garner hit 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and three runs, and Landon Millis hit 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs.
Blaine Norris had a two-run double and scored two runs, Josh Mason drove four in and scored three and C.W. Bayer finished with three RBIs and two runs.
Dixon had a handful of standout hitters as well, the best among them Chase Slomski who hit 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs.
Each team put four pitchers on the mound in the six-inning contest, which ended early due to the 10-run mercy rule. Mason had the best stat line with five strikeouts and one hit and two earned runs allowed over 2 2/3 innings.
The Patriots got six hits apiece off Dixon pitchers Kyran Kliest and Wyatt Holloway. The two combined to strike out five batters.
Both teams were sloppy in the field, with West committing eight errors and the Bulldogs seven.
West will play at Swansboro (7-4) on Tuesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Dixon….….....................420 501 x - 12 10 7
W. Carteret..................713 218 x - 22 20 8
WP – Mason
LP – Kliest
Dixon leading hitters: Slomski 2-3 (2B), 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Hunter 2-4 (2B), 2 runs; Guslander 2-4, 2 RBIs; Davis 1-2, RBI, 2 runs; Hinnant 1-3, run; Ross 1-3, RBI; Kliest 1-2, RBI, run.
West Carteret leading hitters: DeLuzio 5-5 (2 2B), 4 RBIs, 4 runs; Garner 3-5 (2B), 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Millis 3-4, RBI, 2 runs; Bayer 2-4, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; J. Mason 2-3, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Morris 2-4, RBI, 2 runs; Ellingsworth 1-3, run; H. Mason 1-1, RBI, run; Norris 1-4 (2B), 2 RBIs, 2 runs.
