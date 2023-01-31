GREENVILLE — If Maceo Donald has played his last football game in the purple and gold, he at least leaves on a high note.
The East Carolina redshirt senior put his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday.
“I just want to explore my options,” the former East Carteret standout said. “This is my last year of eligibility. I don’t have any more after this, so I want the opportunity to have a bigger role on offense.”
Donald has a sixth year of eligibility remaining due to the extra COVID-19 year of eligibility.
He joined the Pirates in 2018 as a preferred walk-on and redshirted that season. He played in four games in 2019 and appeared in five games in 2020, primarily in a special teams role.
He appeared in 11 games in each of the last two seasons as a key member of the four special teams unit. He logged nearly 250 special teams snaps in 34 career games. Donald, who earned a scholarship in 2021, didn’t register a catch or rush during his five years in the program.
He entered the program as a wide receiver, was moved to running back in the 2021 offseason and moved back to wide receiver this past season while also getting practice reps at running back.
“I’ve been playing running back and wide receiver, going back and forth, so I was never been able to stay in one spot,” Donald said. “And I’ve also had great players in front of me.”
ECU was loaded at the skill positions on offense over the past two seasons.
At Donald’s slot receiver position, C.J. Johnson had 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns on 67 catches this past season, while Tyler Snead went for 855 yards and four touchdowns on 67 catches in 2021. At running back, Keaton Mitchell hit the 1,000-yard mark in each of the past two seasons, totaling 2,664 yards and 23 touchdowns.
“Obviously, I’m competitive and I feel like I could have produced too, but it just didn’t work out that way,” Donald said.
A day into the process, he said he hadn’t nailed down which schools he was considering and was willing to explore all options, regardless of division level. He did have one stipulation, though.
“I do want to stay somewhat close to home so my parents can come see my games,” he said.
The 5-8, 170-pounder did register a few special teams stats. As a redshirt junior, he returned a kickoff 11 yards against Navy. This past season, he returned a kickoff 16 yards against Campbell and returned three for 35 yards, including one for 22 versus Temple.
Donald was part of a turnaround in Greenville. After failing to produce a winning season for six straight years (2015-2020), the Pirates went 15-10 over the last two years, capped by an 8-5 campaign this past season and the first bowl win since 2013.
“I remember as freshmen, coming in with this class, we wanted to change the program, and I feel like that is what we’ve done,” Donald said. “Before it started, we thought we could have a big year. We had a lot of experience and talent on the team, so we thought we could put it together this year. We accomplished our goal to win a bowl game.”
The Pirates registered a 53-29 throttling of Coastal Carolina in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl.
And although the door is nearly shut in a possible return to ECU, it isn’t completely closed.
“I have a great relationship with coach (Mike) Houston and the rest of the staff and my teammates,” Donald said. “He told me if I didn’t like my options that I always have a spot at ECU.”
Donald took advantage of his time at East Carolina. He earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and is set to graduate this spring with a master’s degree in sports management.
An excellent student, he earned ECU Honor Roll designation three times (2019 spring, 2020 fall, 2021 spring) and Dean’s List inclusion once (2020 spring).
“I don’t regret going to ECU at all,” Donald said. “It’s been a great experience. I’ve met so many great people – my coaches, my teammates. I feel like we were all a part of changing the program and bringing a good culture back to ECU. It’s something I’ll never forget, and I’ll always love ECU.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.