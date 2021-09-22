MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret coach Noah Lewis wasn’t happy with his team after its first matchup with East Carteret, while Mariners’ coach Antonio Diaz was.
The script flipped in the rematch with Lewis pleased with his team’s performance and Diaz disappointed in his.
The result, however, stayed the same.
After taking a 5-2 win last week in the first nonconference county matchup, the Patriots cruised to a 7-0 victory on Tuesday.
“I was really pleased with it,” Lewis said. “Much better than the last time. I was disappointed, to say the least, in our lack of intensity in that one. I saw a big difference in us today. It showed the potential that we have when we play to the best of our ability.”
The Patriots improved to 5-1-1 on the season to already surpass last year’s total of three wins, while the Mariners fell to 0-4.
After 22 minutes of scoreless play, the floodgates opened with West putting the ball in the net four times in the final 18 minutes of the first half.
“We came out slow, but I think we were getting the feel of the game,” Lewis said. “Once that first one went in, I think our confidence went up, and we started playing really well.”
Seven players scored the Patriots’ seven goals.
Ryan Duncan booted one in straight away high in the net in the 22nd minute. Will Bates then headed in a corner kick from Jonah Lind, and a minute later, Slate Taber knocked in a header on a breakaway.
Rob Cummings closed the half with a shot past charging East keeper Wyatt Nowaceck with 48 seconds left on the clock.
“I liked that we were attacking with a lot of different players,” Lewis said. “It’s usually a select few that are getting in behind the defense, but we were getting there all sorts of ways.”
West outshot East 8-2 in the first half and held a lopsided 8-1 advantage in corner kicks.
The Mariners got strong play early from its back line of Liam Harding, Cris Herrera-Alvarado, Flynn Gardner and Taggert Malone, but the defense could only hold for so long.
“It’s an 80-minute game,” Diaz said. “We played great for nearly 25 minutes, but we have to play a full game. Just because our first 25 minutes are great, we can’t let down. It felt like we gave in after they scored a couple. They were hungrier than we were.”
The Patriots didn’t waste time keeping the scoring barrage going in the second half with Jake Bradley denting the bag on a Lind corner kick just one minute into play. Aaron Stallings put another one on the board in the 53rd minute, and Logan Klott rounded out the scoring in the 76th minute.
“That is one of the best performances of the season,” Lewis said. “We had a clean sheet, we had seven scorers, we didn’t let up.”
West finished with 14 shots and 10 corner kicks.
The Mariners struggled to find any offense with Jacob Nelson out of the lineup with an injury, putting up four shots and three corner kicks.
“We were pushing up some, but leaving holes, and they are great at finding the openings,” Diaz said. “They put on a clinic against us. We need to keep the team compact. We’ve been working on it, but we got tired and had no cohesion with everyone spread out.”
East will stay in nonconference play on Monday with a visit from Southwest Onslow (3-4-2). The Stallions won the first matchup 6-2.
“We need to keep working,” Diaz said. “We will get back to practice, and hopefully get back to the level we played West last time. We have three more practices before our next game, so we will try and show some improvement.”
The Patriots will start the gauntlet that will be the 3A Coastal Conference on Tuesday with a trip to Swansboro (4-5) and then travel to Dixon (7-2) on Thursday.
MaxPreps has every team in the league ranked in the top 30 of the eastern side of the 3A division with Croatan sixth, Dixon 15th, West 22nd, Swansboro 23rd, Richlands 27th and White Oak 30th.
“Next week it starts” Lewis said. “It will be a test for sure. I think we are ready.”
Here are results of the game:
West Carteret................................. 4 3-7
East Carteret.................................. 0 0-0
West Carteret East Carteret
14 Shots 4
10 Corner Kicks 3
4 Saves 5
6 Fouls 6
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Yellow/Red Cards 0
Scoring Summary
WC – Duncan, 22nd min.
EC – Bates (Lind assist), 30th min.
WC – Taber, 31st min.
WO – Cummings, 40th min.
WO – Bradley (Lind assist), 41st min.
WO – Stallings, 53rd min.
EC – Klott, 76th min.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.