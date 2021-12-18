GREENVILLE — Tori Riggs was part of a class that helped reshape the East Carolina women’s soccer program.
When the former Croatan standout arrived on campus in 2017, the Pirates were fresh off a second-to-last finish in the American Athletic Conference with a 1-7-1 mark. Her freshman season saw the team go 1-8 and finish last in the league.
ECU proceeded to place fifth or higher three out of the next four years, finishing above .500 in each of those campaigns and going a combined 13-15-6.
“The seniors spent a lot of time transforming the culture, building a new reputation for ECU,” said Riggs, who is one of a handful of county female soccer players to ever play Division I.
The coronavirus pandemic supplied the senior class with an extra year of eligibility, giving Riggs five years in the program, this season performing as a graduate student. Next year will the first time since she was 6 she won’t suit up for a soccer team.
“To be honest, my body is still recovering, so it’s really nice to get this time off, but I’m going to miss it, especially when they start playing,” she said. “I’m trying to avoid thinking about it. I know it will be sad.”
Riggs ended up playing 81 career games, putting up 32 points, including 12 goals and eight assists, in 4,659 total minutes on the pitch.
Most years saw her near the top of the team’s offensive stats. She ranked second on the squad in both points (nine) and goals (four) this year.
The Pirates went 8-9-2 overall and 3-3-2 in the AAC to place fifth in the nine-team league. They went 4-2-2 in their last eight games.
“We had a good season,’ Riggs said. “It was full of highs and lows. We beat Memphis on senior night, so that was probably the most special moment of my career. We had a very strong finish. The SMU game was not our best game, but we were hard on ourselves because they were a very good team.”
A pair of goals in the final 22 minutes helped East Carolina stun No. 23 Memphis 2-1 in Johnson Stadium on senior day. The victory was the first over a ranked opponent since Jason Hamilton took over as coach prior to the 2018 season.
A second-half goal proved the difference as the Pirates then fell 2-1 to No. 14 SMU in the AAC Championship Tournament first round.
“We want to thank our seniors for all they have done for this program,” Hamilton said after the match. “They have brought this group to a new level and changed the expectations for us. They can hold their heads high knowing they are leaving this place much better than how they found it.”
Riggs credits Hamilton, who arrived for her sophomore season, for turning the program around.
“From my first year here, the program grew, especially with Jason,” she said. “He changed and transformed the program. Our ultimate goal was to make the NCAA Tournament, and we were so close, a game away, so it was hard, but I’m still proud of how far ECU soccer came.”
The Pirates went 10-6-2 in Riggs’ sophomore season and put up a 5-4 mark in the AAC to finish fourth in the league – their highest-ever finish in the conference.
The 10 wins were the most since the club won 12 in the 2014 season, while the five conference wins were the most ever in the league. The four-win improvement from the previous season was the biggest single-season jump since the 2008 team improved by five victories.
ECU also went 8-1 in Johnson Stadium in 2018, tying the program record for home wins in a season.
The team returned to the postseason for the first time since 2015 with a berth in the AAC Tournament and then moved on to the semifinals for the first time since 2014 with a win over SMU.
Riggs had a breakout campaign after starting just one of 14 games as a freshman. She started 13 of 19 matches as a sophomore and tied for third on the team with three goals, two of those coming in game-winning scores against Charlotte and Temple.
“We had a really good year,” Riggs said. “We had a team full of grit. We didn’t have the most talent, but we wanted to win. We grew the program from there.”
She led the team with 10 points as a junior thanks largely to a team-leading four goals. She also had two assists.
In mid-October, she scored a goal in each game to help the Pirates go undefeated in a week that included a draw with a top-10 opponent to help her earn the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
ECU topped Tulsa 3-0 and dueled to a 1-1 tie with Memphis (17-3-1), which ended its season ranked No. 14 in the country. The Tigers won the AAC with an 8-0-1 mark.
As a junior, she was named to the AAC All-Academic Team.
Earning awards was nothing new to Riggs, who finished her high school career with 70 goals and 37 assists in 61 games.
She was selected to two all-star games after her senior year at Croatan, including the Clash of the Carolinas and the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game. She was also named to the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association 2A All-State Team for the third time in her career.
Despite those accolades, college ball was a wakeup call.
“It’s a big change, everyone is faster, everyone is stronger, essentially everyone you’re playing against was the best player on their high school team or club team,” she said. “You’re playing against girls who are just as good as you, or better. It pushes you to get better. You need to have grit every single day, but I love that about sports. I want to be challenged. It helps you grow, not only in sports, but outside of sports.”
Riggs was pushed as both an athlete and a student playing Division I soccer while majoring in public health. She will attend the physician assistant program at ECU next fall.
‘I feel like soccer helped me get into PA school,” she said. “My experiences in soccer helped shape who I am and who I want to be. You can ask any of my teammates, I spent a lot of time studying, but I have pretty good time management skills, and I’m competitive, so that personality trait helped me get through college.”
Riggs said she has wanted to be a physician assistant since early high school. Experiencing a global pandemic during her college years hasn’t changed her mind about her future profession, but in fact, has reinforced her decision.
Sent home at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, she ended up getting a job with CarolinaEast Health System as a patient care technician and continued the job throughout this past season.
“I worked hands-on with patients with COVID, and it was such a humbling experience. It made me want to go into the medical field even more,” she said. “It was such a good experience. I loved it, it was hard, but it transformed me. It made me want to go to PA school even more.”
Despite a tough freshman season, going through both a coaching change and the pandemic during her college career, and juggling Division I sports and a difficult major, Riggs reported that her decision to attend East Carolina was the right one.
“It was definitely hard, but I went to ECU with more plans than playing soccer,” she said. “I had wanted to go to the PA program when I committed here, so soccer was just a big bonus for me. I obviously wanted to play in college, so once I had that opportunity given to me, it was a no-brainer. I love ECU. It was such a good fit. I’m very fortunate, playing soccer, getting undergrad, and I’m still going to be here for graduate school. I’m very blessed it worked out for me.”
