ELIZABETH CITY — The East Carteret girls track and field team was 1.5 points away from a regional runner-up finish at the 2A meet.
Cece Johnson, Andralyn Livingston and Tanzania Locklear combined to score 68.5 points at Northeastern High School to fall just short of Manteo’s 70.
Camden won the 24-team meet with 100 points.
Johnson earned two gold medals, a bronze and took fourth in the high jump. She took the long jump with a 17-foot, 4.5-inch leap, won the triple jump with a distance of 35-5.5 and placed third in the 200 meters in 26.31 seconds. She cleared 4-10 in the high jump to take fourth.
Livingston also collected two gold medals and a bronze while taking fifth in the triple jump. She captured the 100 meters in 12.40 and the 200 meters in 25.68, claimed third in the long jump with a 16-05 leap and ended up fifth in the triple jump with a 31-3 tale of the tape.
Locklear finished fifth in the shot put with a 34-0.25 push.
William Sanchez and Josiah Hynes led the East boys to a seventh-place standing in the 23-team event with 48 points.
Eastern Wayne and Northeastern tied for the regional title with 72, followed by North Pitt with 63.
South Lenoir took fourth with 53, followed by SouthWest Edgecombe with 51 and Kinston with 49.
Sanchez brought home three victories, taking the 800 meters in 2:02.84, the 1,600 meters in 4:43.61 and the 3,200 meters in 11:12.40.
Hynes finished second in the 1,600 meters in 5:00.40, placed fourth in the 3,200 meters in 11:32.90 and took fifth in the 800 meters in 2:12.64.
