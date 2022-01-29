RICHLANDS — Croatan doubled down on its dual team wrestling conference championship Wednesday with a win at the 3A Coastal Individual Tournament.
The Cougars, already the league’s dual team champion, matched that effort with a come-from-behind win in a four-team scramble for the tournament held at Richlands.
They scored 192 points to beat out Swansboro (187.5), West Carteret (151) and Dixon (144). Headed into the final bouts, the Cougars trailed Swansboro by 25 points but got eight wins total between the first- and third-place matches.
“We put ourselves in a little bit of a hole,” Croatan coach David Perry said. “They were up big, and then we went on a roll, winning seven in a row between the two finals.”
The tournament came down to the 285-pound weight class. The Cougars’ A.J. Pile had just given his team a slim lead with a pin of Swansboro’s Jace Wilkens. The Pirates needed more than a win from Zander Riley in the first-place match. With Croatan’s Tomas Aguero securing third with a pin of Richlands’ Ayden King, Riley needed a major decision or better to give his team the edge. Instead, he finished second in a 3-2 loss by decision to Brian Miethker of White Oak.
“It all came down to that last one,” Perry said. “It was close all the way through. It’s a strong conference, and that makes for a fun tournament.”
Pile (23-9) was one of four individual champions for the Cougars, including Cameron Sanchez (21-9) at 106 pounds, Cody Raymond (26-6) at 138 and Drake Egan (30-4) at 160.
Pile’s win over Wilkens (29-7) followed a pin over Dixon’s Williams Thompson (16-14) in the second round and a bye in the first.
Sanchez pinned Dixon’s Marianna Root (21-13) to secure his title. He also pinned Swansboro’s Seamus Sullivan (18-21) in the second round after a bye in the first.
Raymond won by decision over another solid wrestler, 9-3 against Aiden Russell (17-7) of Swansboro. He also pinned John Schulz of West in the previous round.
Egan also scored back-to-back wins after a first-round bye. He took down White Oak’s De’Jon Fifer in the finals after pinning Marcus Mason (11-23) of Swansboro in the second.
Gavin Cohen (25-8) at 113 pounds, Colton Leiske (22-14) at 120 and Landon Gray (28-8) at 195 all placed second in their weight classes. The top two wrestlers in each class earn all-conference honors.
The top three wrestlers from each division qualified for the regional tournament on Saturday, Feb. 12. That means Josh Steffy (18-11) at 145 pounds, Eli Simonette (10-2) at 152, Blake McCabe (15-5) at 170 and Aguero (21-12) will also make the trip to Ayden-Grifton.
Before that, the Cougars will host the first and second round of the 3A dual team tournament on Monday. The third and fourth rounds will take place Wednesday and the state championship at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse will be Saturday.
The Women’s Invitational Tournament will also take place Saturday.
WEST CARTERET
The Patriots placed third in the tournament, but head coach Kevin Smith wasn’t too disappointed. He knows this year’s team is bottom-heavy, with nine of the 14 weight classes competed for by a first-year wrestler.
“I think that was probably the best finish we could have had,” Smith said. “We’re young, but we’re improving. We finished fourth in the regular season, so I was happy that we beat one of those teams in the tournament.”
Like Perry, Smith was impressed with the talent level at the tournament, the new Coastal clash a far cry from the last four years which saw only West and Havelock compete for the championship.
“Our conference is definitely stout,” Smith said. “I wish Havelock was there, too, honestly. There are four teams really close to each other, all of them very talented from top to bottom.”
The Patriots finished with three individual champions and 11 total in the finals and consolation finals. Skyler Oxford (36-6) won at 113 pounds, Cole Reynolds (35-2) was the champion at 170, and Joshua Knipe (34-3) took the 195 title.
Oxford won his division with a pin of Croatan’s Gavin Cohen (25-8). He had a bye in the first round and pinned Dixon’s Anabel Rodriguez in the second.
Reynolds scored a pin over Adrian Desousa (27-6) of Dixon in his finals matchup. He also had a bye in the first round and pinned Swansboro’s Sean Kelly (20-17) in the second.
Knipe dispatched a county opponent in his finals match, winning a 5-0 decision over Croatan’s Landon Gray (28-8). He pinned Jeremiah Johnson (5-14) of Dixon in the second round after a bye in the first.
Dylan Shirley (27-15) at 126 pounds, Braden Reynolds (21-18) at 132 and Hiroki Cruz (35-6) at 182 all placed second in their weight divisions.
Cruz came closest to grabbing a win with a 4-2 sudden-victory loss to Bryston Desousa (28-2) of Dixon. Smith expects the two grapplers to see each other again in the regional tournament.
“It was a smart match with the Dixon kid, a very close-scoring match,” he said. “You knew the winner was going to win by one point. We have two weeks to adjust, and we’re going to go in there with a different strategy. Hiroki’s worth ethic is second to none. He’s a leader by example, so I know he’s going to get there.”
Only the top two teams from the conference advance to the dual team tournament, so the fourth-place Patriots will compete next in the women’s invitational on Saturday and the regional tournament the following weekend.
