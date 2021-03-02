BEAUFORT — East Carteret’s season-opening home football game against Pender, originally schedule Friday but postponed until Monday, was called off a second time because of inclement weather expected.
Instead, the game will be played this coming Friday. The Mariners were supposed to play Richlands on Friday but the Wildcats are quarantining, so that slot opened up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.