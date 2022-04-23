The South Carolina High School League’s decision to sanction boys volleyball has me wondering when this state could do the same.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association hasn’t sanctioned a new sport since 2010 when it added boys and girls lacrosse to the docket of spring sports.
The addition of a sanctioned girls wrestling state championship for the 2022-2023 season seems all but assured. There’s a clear demand for that sport, though, in all areas of the state.
Two county schools have already had a girls wrestling champion. Croatan’s Angelica Steffy won the 132-pound title at the second annual NCHSAA Women’s Wrestling Invitational in February, and West Carteret’s Ariana Wolkerstorfer won the 113-pound title in the inaugural event in 2020.
In January, Swansboro held the first all-girls wrestling tournament in the eastern part of the state. There are dozens of schools in every part of the state with independent girls teams and even more with girls on boys teams.
What’s the demand like for boys volleyball in this state, though? Let me clarify, I’m talking about strictly indoor volleyball played in a high school gym. There are a number of beach volleyball teams and recreational or competitive volleyball clubs in the state that cater to both boys and girls.
When it comes to high schools, there are 51 public institutions with a boys volleyball team, none of which extend east of the Raleigh metropolitan area. There is no definitive list of private schools with a volleyball team in the state, but the number is fewer. It’s worth noting, too, that in South Carolina’s case, the SCHSL only required 16 teams to sanction a boys state championship.
Ironically, one of the few boys volleyball teams in the eastern part of the state is right in this county. Gramercy Christian School is part of a handful of Christian schools along the coast with boys teams, including Trinity Christian in Greenville, Bethel Assembly in Windsor, Christ Covenant in Winterville, Jacksonville Christian Academy, Living Water in Jacksonville and New Bern Christian Academy.
Considering there are more than 400 member schools in the NCHSAA and only 51 have a boys volleyball team, it’s fair to say demand leaves a lot to be desired. The same could be said about the collegiate level in this state, too. The website ncsasports.org reports there are only six schools offering a total of 22.5 scholarship opportunities for an estimated 100 roster spots.
Nationally, the NFHS reports there are 63,563 high school boys participating in the sport at 2,692 schools in 25 states. South Carolina will make that number 26 in 2022-2023.
The year 2026 will mark the 50-year anniversary since the NCHSAA added volleyball to its slate of sanctioned sports. Could boys volleyball be in the mix for an addition by then? My guess is no, not without additional demand for the sport.
Sometimes all it takes is a few kids to be interested, and it can snowball from there. The state saw 87 participants show up to compete for 11 weight divisions in the inaugural Women’s Wrestling Invitational in 2019. Three short years later, it had more than 400 compete, forcing it to create a secondary bracket just to accommodate the swell in participation.
The first step for boys volleyball would be a similar invitational tournament. The state would have to partner up with the N.C. chapter of USA Volleyball like it did with wrestling and see what kind of turnout it gets.
Fringe communities on the coast would be the last to join the fray, forced to compete with the Greenville and Wilmington markets, similar to lacrosse, until more local teams are established.
The NFHS and USA Volleyball claim the sport is one of the fastest-growing in the country. I hope they’re right. There’s nothing wrong with more volleyball.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.