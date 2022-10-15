MINNESOTT — The East Carteret girls golf team garnered a pair of wins and a runner-up finish during a three-match stretch.
The Mariners tied with West Craven with both scoring 181 in a tilt at Minnesott Golf and Country Club. Pamlico finished third with a 205.
Carley Fulcher finished second in the 11-golfer event with a 57 over nine holes.
Olivia Cox also shot under a 60 with a 59.
Lucy Ramey put up a 64, followed by Lillie Burch with a 65.
Avary Scott and Jessica Conway each produced 68 scores.
East earlier defeated Pamlico 167-210 at the Beaufort Club.
Corrie Rose won the 11-golfer match with a 54 over nine holes.
Cox finished second with a 55, and Fulcher took third with a 58.
Other scorers included: Conway, 63; Kennedy Pittman, 64; Burch, 64; Scott, 67.
The Mariners claimed the runner-up spot in a previous match at the Emerald Golf Club.
Cape Fear Academy proved victorious with a 129. East finished with a 154, followed by Epiphany with 175 and Pamlico with 193.
Rose shot a 50, followed by Fulcher with a 51, Cox with a 53 and Ramey with a 60.
