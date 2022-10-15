CARLEY FULCHER

East Carteret’s Carley Fulcher shoots a 57 over nine holes to finish as runner-up in a match at the Minnesott Golf and Country Club. (J.J. Smith photo)

MINNESOTT — The East Carteret girls golf team garnered a pair of wins and a runner-up finish during a three-match stretch.

The Mariners tied with West Craven with both scoring 181 in a tilt at Minnesott Golf and Country Club. Pamlico finished third with a 205.

Carley Fulcher finished second in the 11-golfer event with a 57 over nine holes.

Olivia Cox also shot under a 60 with a 59.

Lucy Ramey put up a 64, followed by Lillie Burch with a 65.

Avary Scott and Jessica Conway each produced 68 scores.

East earlier defeated Pamlico 167-210 at the Beaufort Club.

Corrie Rose won the 11-golfer match with a 54 over nine holes.

Cox finished second with a 55, and Fulcher took third with a 58.

Other scorers included: Conway, 63; Kennedy Pittman, 64; Burch, 64; Scott, 67.

The Mariners claimed the runner-up spot in a previous match at the Emerald Golf Club.

Cape Fear Academy proved victorious with a 129. East finished with a 154, followed by Epiphany with 175 and Pamlico with 193.

Rose shot a 50, followed by Fulcher with a 51, Cox with a 53 and Ramey with a 60.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.