YEATESVILLE — The rematch between the East Carteret and Northside-Pinetown girls basketball teams on Tuesday didn’t exactly live up to the hype.
The Mariners not only didn’t have the same coach from last year’s wild, third-round state playoff loss – Keith Bernauer took a job with Morehead City Parks and Recreation in the offseason – they were also without his replacement as Ryan Sacoco was in COVID-19 protocols.
The Panthers were without five rotation players in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference opener for both teams with those five also in the protocols.
Despite those missing from the game, East (8-1) handed Northside (6-1) its first loss of the season in a 61-43 contest that saw the visitors shine in the fourth quarter with 22 points to run away with it.
“That might have been the best second half we’ve played from an offensive standpoint,” said Pam Roberson who was filling in for Sacoco. “I told them I didn’t care if they had to run the offense 10 times until we have an open and good look, we will run it 10 times. And they did it. They ran it the way it was supposed to be run.”
Holding a 12-point lead early in the fourth quarter of last year’s third-round playoff game, the Mariners then had six of their eight players on the roster foul out, leaving just two players on the floor for the final 48.7 seconds in a 51-45 loss.
It appeared as if East would be moving on to the regional final with 6:29 to go in the game thanks to a 34-22 lead. From that point on, the visitors shot 32 free throws while the home team shot four.
The Panthers went 14-of-32 in the fourth quarter and ended the night going 18-of-51. The Mariners shot 3-of-4 in the fourth and finished the game going 10-of-18. East was called for 35 fouls while Northside had 19.
“I was not part of it,” said Roberson who is in her first year as an assistant coach at East. “But I felt as if I was part of it, and I wanted this win bad, knowing what had happened before. It’s a bit of redemption for the girls.”
Fouls were again part of the rematch with the Panthers shooting 7-for-22 while East shot 5-for-8. Northside shot more free throws in the third quarter (13) than East did the entire game.
The Mariners hit the 60-point mark for the second time this season and for the first time since scoring 65 in the second game of the season versus Ocracoke. They also scored at least 20 points in a quarter for the first time since the game versus the Dolphins, matching the 22 points scored in the fourth quarter of that tilt.
The best run for East came in the final 2:59 of the third quarter until the 4:18 mark of the fourth with the squad scoring 20 points in that 6:41 stretch after Northside had cut what was once a 13-point lead to just two.
“We called timeout, regrouped and told the girls we didn’t need to rush or make bad passes,” Roberson said. “They executed our offense perfectly.”
The Panthers trailed by as many as 13 in the first quarter and faced an eight-point deficit early in the third quarter when they rattled off six straight points to pull to within 31-29 with 2:59 to go in the frame.
Shyanne Buck scored four of her 13 points during that stretch.
Tanzania Locklear then hit back-to-back three-pointers to quickly buy the Mariners some breathing room at 37-29. and Sarah Walker hit a shot at the buzzer to give her team a 10-point lead going into the final frame.
Sydney Roberson, Kenliana Dixon and Hailey Grady then scored four points apiece in the first half of the next quarter as the Mariners started the fourth on a 12-4 run to take a 51-33 advantage.
Roberson led East with 20 points, hitting three three-pointers in the first quarter and four treys in the first half on her way to 14 points before halftime. Locklear combined for 14 points in the second and third quarters and finished with 18. Dixon scored nine of her 16 in the fourth quarter.
Mariah Jones scored 13 of her game-high 21 points in the second half for the home team.
Among the five players missing for Northside were three impact freshmen. Those included Olivia Jane Cahoon (7.3 points, 2.7 steals), London Keech (6.0 points, 2.0 steals) and Madison Scheffler (2.7 rebounds).
“We couldn’t rotate a lot of players in, so we couldn’t give the starters the rest they needed, but we don’t make any excuses,” Northside coach Michelle Leathers said. “We’ll get some back this week. We already knew it was going to be tough going up against them based on last year. I take my hat off to them. They play really quick, and they knew what they were doing. They got a step on us tonight.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
East Carteret..................... 17 11 11 22 - 61
Northside.......................... 11 10 8 14 - 43
EAST CARTERET (61) – Roberson 20, Locklear 18, Kenl. Dixon 16, Grady 4, Walker 3.
NORTHSIDE (43) – Jones 21, Buck 13, Jordan 5, Sawyer 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.