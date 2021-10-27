This week, I want to feature about the fall false albacore bite here along the Crystal Coast, which has become a true fishing destination with Harkers Island its fishing guide-based hub.
Some of the famous celebs, like former President George H.W. Bush (aka Bush No. 41) have made yearly pilgrimages to test the mettle of these high-intensity fish for instant, high-intensity fun for spin and fly fisher anglers alike.
A recent social media post by Capt. Dean Lamont (https://www.crystalcoastadventures.com/), provides a perfect introduction on these fish and how the 2021 fall season is going:
“Yesterday (10/21/21) was EPIC albie fishing! My charter consisted of a fly and spin angler. We were into schools of albies from 7:30-AM until when we came in at 2:00-PM fishing in 20- to 40-ft. of water east of Beaufort Inlet. The albies were feeding on small two-inch brown bait (bay anchovies) and we were using brown gummy minnows, two to three-inch brown and white surf candies. The spin guy was using light jig head, white or red and two to three-inch brown Arkansas shiners. We had nine doubles, with spin fisherman caught twice as many fish due to a strong southwest wind and the four-foot which made fly fishing more difficult. Several times we ran into schools of large Spanish mackerel. I would estimate we caught 30-plus albies, actually too many to count.”
What a day that must have been.
We get a short spring run of false albacore and a longer run in the fall from October, and with the warm water temperatures will likely extend into December. Most of these fish are 8 to 10 pounds and will bulk up into the teens and pushing 20 pounds later in the season.
Finding these speedsters usually involves a good pair of binoculars scanning the horizon for diving birds and bait balls of anchovies and silversides. Fishing the schools, position your boat upwind (or up current) of the school and drift toward them. Rushing the schools will sound the fish to the depths, and you will have to start over again. It is also a way to ingratiate you with other boaters in the area, so courtesy first, you’ll get your chance.
Interestingly, when under attack, the silversides scatter while the brown bay anchovies stay in tight, easily monitored schools, making it easier to fish the albies when they are feeding on the anchovies.
For spinning tackle, 10 to 12 test mono fishing line is standard or 20-pound braid, 250 yards, on a 4000-class spinning gear with a good drag, and small, shiny baits rule. So-called heavy metals like Stingsilvers, Kastmasters, Maria lures, small diamond jigs, Crippled Herring spoons, Deadly Dicks, and more recently, the glitzy Spanish Candy and Thingama Jigs are baits of choice. On the fly, intermediate fly line on a 10-weight rod is recommended to land the fish quickly for live release. Clousers are the most popular, anything from an inch in length to 3 or 4 inches, again depending on the hatch you are trying to match. These fish can often be very size-fussy. If you have long flies, all it takes is a snip here or there to cut it down to the feeding size of the day. Popular colors are white, olive or brown over white, chartreuse or pink with some flash to mimic the shiny stripe of the anchovies or the aptly named silversides.
Once landed, it’s important to be quick and efficient in removing the hook, getting a quick photo-op and rapid return to water with strong thrust at a 45-degree angle into water to re-oxygenate. Often these fish are exhausted due to lactic acid buildup in muscles, and the thrust into the water helps get their metabolism fired up so they live to fight another day.
So, to eat or not to eat, that is the question. Most people don’t find the false albacore particularly haute cuisine, so most are released to swim another day. Personally, I find the flesh quite palatable. Like other tunas, you need to loin-out the fillets, removing all the darkest meat, yielding four loin strips of some of the nicest tuna meat you can imagine, as suitable raw for sashimi with some wasabi-soy sauce for dipping, as it is fit for blackening too. Bon appétit!
Finally, you can get a citation suitable for framing, for live release only of fish 34 inches or longer. The North Carolina record is 26 pounds, 8 ounces with most fish in the usual 5- to 15-pound range.
---------------------
So, we know how the false albacore bite is going, but how about the rest of our fall fare?
Speckled trout are still in the backwaters and being caught in the flats. They have not started a major surge into the ocean for their fall and winter migration south, so of course, migrating fish haven’t worked their way into traditional feeder creeks as yet. I have unfortunately proven that to my own disappointment. Last year by now, I had already caught 18-plus-inch fish in the Highway 24 creeks. This year so far, I’m only talking monster, drag-stripping lizardfish.
I have also heard there weren’t trout in Hoop Pole Creek in Atlantic Beach, and they have not shown up at the Radio Island Rock Jetty or the Cape Lookout Jetty as yet either. I have heard of some keepers around Jones Island in the White Oak River. Looks like we need another serious cold front to drop the water temperatures, now still in the mid-70s, to put some fear in the hearts of specks and get them moving. We did have one brief run of specks a few weeks ago that lasted almost two days! Backwaters are still producing good catches of red and black drum and sheepshead on live shrimp, which the tackle shops are still stocking.
The surf has been sporadic with the eastern part of Bogue Banks outproducing the western side, especially for Spanish, blues and false albacore. One day last week, I fished The Point in Emerald Isle and did see a couple of slot reds caught along the beach with cut mullet baits. I did land an energetic ladyfish on a Kastmaster but saw no other takers on artificials that morning.
Bottom fishing is sporadic but has produced good catches of pompano, croakers, some sea mullet and a few spots. One thing that is obvious is the lack of spot yachts in the Intracoastal Waterway around the Emerald Isle Bridge … and it’s late October.
---------------------
So how about fishing piers?
Oceanana Pier reports fantastic fishing with big Spanish to 10 pounds, false albies and blues and croakers, pompano and even spadefish while bottom fishing.
Bogue Inlet Pier had a mixed bag of fish from BIG Spanish, many jigged up with gold-hook rigs, and blues to small sea mullet, a few small gray trout and still nice catches of fall pompano on shrimp and Fishbites. Albies are around, but I didn’t see any hookups. Saturday night, there was a good run of big spots. Maybe we’ll get a spot season yet.
Seaview Pier reports a great week of fishing with Spanish blues, pompano and specks early in the day, spots, mullet and croaker late in the day.
Surf City Pier reports the fishing is very good with Spanish, blues and trout. They have already landed at least four kings last week.
Jolly Roger Pier also reports good fall fishing with big Spanish galore and blues, along with spots and trout in the dark.
---------------------
Offshore, if you are looking for big king mackerel, I mean 60-pound class, you need to make the trip to Hatteras.
Locally, there are fish only in the 40s and 50s!
---------------------
Finally, some FYI stuff:
1) The Emerald Isle Board OKs a $250,000 dune vegetation project for spring. See https://www.carolinacoastonline.com/news_times/article_953f2fd4-2d0c-11ec-8021-0315b7b86410.html.
2) Both the stop-net beach seine fishery and ocean beach gill-net fishery have been opened via proclamation for the 2021 season and will go from Oct. 15 to Dec. 31 this year, according to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries. Refer to proclamations M-20-2021 and M-21-2021 on the NCDMF website.
Bogus notes
1) Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus.) Log onto my web site at www.ncoif.com.
2) "Ask Dr. Bogus" is on the radio every Monday at 7:30 a.m. WTKF 107.1 FM and 1240 AM. The show is also replayed on Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Callers may reach me at 800-818-2255.
3) I’m located at 118 Conch Ct. in Sea Dunes, just off Coast Guard Road, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. The mailing address is P.O. Box 5225, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Don’t forget a gift certificate for your favorite angler for fishing lessons or my totally Bogus Fishing Report subscription. Please stop by at any time and say “Hi” or call 252-354-4905.
