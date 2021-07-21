MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Post 46 American Junior Legion baseball team will travel to Thomasville on Thursday for the start of the state championship tournament.
The team won its conference for the right to make the trip. It swept past other Junior Legion teams from East Carteret, Hoggard, Laney, West Brunswick and Ashley while chalking up a 10-0 record.
“We have a good mix of older and younger guys,” coach Robby Lasater said. “We have plenty of pitching, and they know how to hit the ball.”
Lasater is back at the helm of a team after coaching the first-place Royal Blue team in the Big Rock Fall Baseball League last year. The West Carteret alum was a 16-year head coach for the Patriots until 2019.
“It has been a lot of fun to coach again,” Lasater said. “It was good to get to know these kids again since I’ve been out a little bit. Hopefully, I can continue to coach them in the future.”
The Post 46 juniors will play their first game of the tournament on Thursday, playing one game a day until the seeded semifinals on Sunday. The state championship game will be played on Monday.
“With the guys who have said they’re coming,” Lasater said, “if everyone shows up healthy and plays, we have a chance to win. I don’t know what’s out there, though. I don’t know if we’ll see a team with nothing but 17-year-olds. But this team is talented. If they play to their ability, we can win it.”
The team is comprised of West Carteret juniors Gage Bohmuller and Tyler DeLuzio, sophomores C.W. Bayer, Bryan Garner, Landon Gray, Hunter Mason, Josh Mason, Landon Millis, Dalton Newman, Blaine Norris and Jackson Sproul, freshmen Will Bates, Fike Griffin, Ryland Howell, Jackson Lawrence, Coleston Norris and Brayden Turner, and Gramercy Christian School seventh-grader Lincoln Strump.
Josh Mason, Bohmuller and Strump all played for Lasater during the Big Rock Fall Baseball League, but the head coach has otherwise only had 10 games to familiarize himself with the roster. Add to that, it is difficult to align summer schedules among vacations, jobs and showcase baseball.
“It has been one of those summers where you’re missing two or three this game or two or three that game, and it’s not the same two or three,” Lasater said. “I think the second game against East was our first one all summer where we had pretty much everyone.”
For Lasater, the trip on Thursday to Finch Field in Thomasville will offer some nostalgia. It is the same facility where his 2006 Senior Legion team won a state championship. That team included former Cleveland Indians Lonnie Chisenhall. The field is the home site for the High Point-Thomasville HiToms of the Coastal Plain League, of which the Morehead City Marlins belong.
“It’s a great facility. I really like it,” Lasater said. “Big Rock Stadium was designed a lot from that field. It’s a great atmosphere. The fans in Thomasville are really good. We’re going to try and have some fun up there.”
The team will make the 480-mile trip each day of the tournament, with costs covered by a slew of fundraising efforts from the team. The Post 46 juniors have worked all summer to parlay fundraisers with community service projects.
“Rick Smith has done an outstanding job raising money this summer for this,” Lasater said. “When they asked me to take the position, I told them my only goal was to go play in the state tournament. So, they’ve raised a ton of money for that purpose, to make these trips and make it fun for the boys.”
Lasater is joined by assistant coach Mike Small and athletic officer Paul Sproul.
