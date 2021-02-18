OCEAN — There are no moral victories in sports, but Croatan sure doesn’t have to hang its head after potentially missing out on the playoffs Wednesday.
The Cougars cruised past Dixon 40-33 at home to reach 8-4 overall and 8-3 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference, the program’s best league mark since 2013.
Later that night, though, Heide Trask defeated Pender 63-61 to potentially clinch the top playoff seed from the 2A portion of the conference. Trask moved to 7-2 in league play, with one more contest scheduled against Dixon on Friday.
Croatan still has to play at East Carteret (9-0) on Friday, but that game will be designated as nonconference. Trask didn’t play East at all this season due to a stretch in quarantine from exposure to the novel coronavirus, but a win over Dixon would put the Titans at 8-2, while Croatan would be 8-3 in conference play. There are limited playoff spots this year due to an abridged postseason schedule from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The actual outcome of the playoff seedings won’t be known until after the weekend when the N.C High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) releases its seedings.
For now, though, Croatan can be proud of the product it put on the court this season.
“We’ve battled,” Croatan coach Will Sutton said. “We’ve had some tough road losses, but we’ve done everything we needed to. We’d like one of those games back, but we can only control us. We’re just playing every night like it’s our last game, because it might be.”
Sutton must be credited with a sharp turnaround after the Cougars have placed fifth or worse in the conference for the last seven years. The team captured its second-best finish last season, 6-8 for fifth place, under previous head coach Jeff Hawkins.
Sutton, however, gives credit to the players, a group he enjoys coaching.
“It’s fun to coach them,” Sutton said. “They cheer for each other. They’re really good teammates. They work so hard. Everyone gets after it at practice. That’s what we’re after, kids who are relentless and focused. They want to get better as ball players, they’re learning the game, learning to trust each other and having fun doing it.”
The contest with Dixon (4-8) was Croatan’s lowest-scoring one this season with a winning result. The Cougars only scored three points in the second quarter and seven in the fourth.
Croatan led 17-16 at halftime, coming out of the break with a seven-point run off a Brent Eilertson three-pointer and two layups from Ryan Bellamy. Bellamy was one leg of a triangle of forwards that controlled the boards, including Andrew Mendolia and Eric Nutz.
“We did our best to keep them off the boards, because Dixon is well-coached and they hustle to the boards,” Sutton said.
“(Bernie Poole’s) kids play smart basketball. It’s always a tough game.”
Croatan continued to bank on deep shots, getting three-pointers from Jack Riley, Dustin Hayden and Eilertson. On the other end, the Cougars’ defense stifled Dixon’s scoring chances. The Bulldogs didn’t score consecutive baskets once in the second half.
“Our man-to-man was on point.” Sutton said. “They fought through screens and got out on shooters. Everyone on Dixon can shoot, so we wanted to contest everyone’s shot.”
Eilertson topped the score sheet with 11 points, followed by 10 from Bellamy and seven from Mendolia.
Dixon’s top scorers were Logan Hubbard with a game-high 13 points and Anthony Bajcar with 10.
Croatan didn’t shoot well at the foul line, finishing 1-of-11 while Dixon went 4-of-5.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Dixon........................................ 5 11 12 5 - 33
Croatan................................... 14 3 16 7 - 40
DIXON (33) – Hubbard 13, Bajcar 10, Bailey 8, Morgan 2.
CROATAN (40) – Eilertson 11, R. Bellamy 10, Mendolia 7, Hayden 5, Riley 5.
