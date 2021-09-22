MOREHEAD CITY — The Crystal Coast Grand Prix welcomed 33 teams to Morehead City for another high-powered offshore racing event Sept. 9-12.
It was the second straight year for the race after it took an eight-year hiatus. The COVID-19 pandemic was still in full swing a year after the 2020 success, but organizer Jeff McCann was still thrilled with the turnout on the water.
“There were over 1,000 boats in the water watching the race,” McCann said. “It was incredible. I had a lot of support this year. The town really came together to make it happen.”
Last year, the county provided a $20,000 jumpstart to bring the attraction to his Jack’s Waterfront Bar. The move paved the way for a successful return, which turned into a bonus event when the Offshore Powerboat Association needed a host location for its world championship. The traditional site at Englewood, Fla., wasn’t available, so McCann stepped in to host what turned out to be two of only three races during the entire OPA season.
“When they canceled Englewood last year, I had everything still in place,” McCann said. “It was routine to put it on because everything was still ready for it.”
McCann jumped back into the seat of his 42-foot Fountain for the event, too.
“I put the motor in Thursday night,” he said. “The bar is so busy, I don’t get a lot of time to get out and play with boats. Keri let me do it. She’s an awesome wife. She knows I love it, and occasionally she lets me go do it.”
McCann was in the major sponsor R&D Brewing boat Seven Saturdays. He’ll travel with the boat to Englewood for the world championships on Nov. 18-21.
In this final event of the northeastern championship series, Knucklehead Racing got the solo spot and the win in Vee Extreme division.
Marker 17 Marine won the Modified Vee over Absolutely Not, and Wazzup was the top boat in the Stock Vee over NMB RV Resort and Twisted Tea.
Class 6 had the largest fleet of boats in the competition. CRC took first place, followed by Rum Runners and Wicked.
In Class 7, Nauti Boyz finished ahead of Goofin Around and Jackhammer.
There were four teams in the mix for Class 4, with Predator winning over Saris Racing and Old School.
In the three-boat Class 5 field, Shoreline Plumbing finished in first, followed by May Marine and Mean Streak.
Bat Boat was the winner in the Class 2 category, followed by Strickly Business.
Jersey Outlaw/Ammo Camo also raced solo in the Class 3 to win that division.
“A lot of teams came out to compete and support us,” McCann said. “They like the event, and they love Morehead City. All of the hotels and motels were full, which is what we want to see.”
McCann was hoping the port would open for on-land spectators, but a ramping up of the pandemic made it too big of a challenge.
“It was great, but it could have been better,” McCann noted. “We couldn’t use the port because of COVID. People who are landlocked can’t really get a view of it. You can go to the waterfront, but you really can’t see the track from there.”
McCann has hopes of things returning to normal next year, where the port can serve as a premiere viewing stage for a third year back with the Grand Prix.
“We’ll see what happens next year,” he said. “I’m already reserving stuff for next year’s event. The schedule will probably be out in about a month. I think we’ll do it one more week later, so it won’t coincide with other races.”
