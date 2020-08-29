ATLANTIC BEACH — Runners and walkers capped the Beach Run Series on Thursday with the sixth set of races.
Forty-four participants had a rough run back up the beach on a day with southeast winds at 10 mph with temperatures in the low 80s.
The annual Carteret County Parks and Recreation Department event averaged 51 runners and walkers this year with a high of 70 in the first set of races and lows of 41 in the fourth and fifth set of races. The second set of races were cancelled due to inclement weather.
Due to lower numbers in the series, CCPR handed out awards to all who participated. An average of 83 participants were involved last year.
The races this season look nothing like those that came before in the longtime annual family fun event.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, CCPR made changes to address the unique safety concerns, including staggered starts to ensure social distancing.
As participants arrived, they began. There was no waiting for group starts.
There were 22 participants in the 5K, 16 in the 1-mile and six in the 10K in the sixth set of races.
Eric Rowe won the male 1-mile for the fourth straight race, finishing in 7 minutes, 27 seconds. Cameron Nilson took second in 8:01 to claim a top-three spot for the fourth time this season and Camden Ivester placed in the top three for the third race in a row, crossing the line in 12:30.
Sarah Carlston took first in the female 1-mile in 12:49, followed by N. Lind in 14:38 and Monica Nilson in 15:20.
After taking second last time, Christopher Wood claimed first in the male 5K in 20:49 to place in the top three for the third time. David Garrison moved up to second in 22:33 following a third-place finish in the previous race. Eric Lind took third in 26:05.
Ethan Sommers captured the win in the male 10K for the fourth straight race, toeing the line in 41:41. Josh Winks earned the runner-up spot for the fourth race in a row with a 46:35 clocking. Allen Lee gained his second consecutive third-place finish in 48:05.
Heidi Tucker won the female 5K in 21:45 with Christina Tosto taking second in 31:25. Christine Giampa finished in the top three for the third race in a row, finishing in 31:53.
There were no participants in the female 10K for the third straight race.
Here are results of the sixth set of races:
2020 Beach Run Series
(Sixth set of races)
1-mile run
Female
Overall: 1, Sarah Carlston, 12:49; 2, N. Lind, 14:38; 3, Monica Nilson, 15:20.
8-and-under: 1, Q. Pratt, 35:14; 2, Jayne Baily Turner, 35:20.
9-10: None.
11-12: 1, Sarah Carlston, 12:49; 2, N. Lind, 14:38.
13-15: None.
16-19: None.
20-29: None.
30-39: 1, Liz Wood, 15:33.
40-49: 1, Monica Nilson, 15:20.
50-59: None.
60-69: None.
70-and-over: 1, Pat Wilkins, 36:45.
Male
Overall: 1, Eric Rowe, 7:27; 2, Cameron Nilson, 8:01; 3, Camden Ivester, 12:30.
8-and-under: 1, H. Wood, 15:36.
9-10: 1, Rylan Nilson, 13:02.
11-12: 1, Cameron Nilson, 8:01; 2, A. Lind, 14:38.
13-15: l, Camden Ivester, 12:30.
16-19: None.
20-29: 1, Brad Smithson, 14:39.
30-39: None.
40-49: 1, Eric Rowe, 7:27; 2, Eric Lind, 14:36.
50-59: 1, Larry Storver, 14:07.
60-69: 1, Wayne Bumgarner, 13:54.
70-and-over: None.
5K
Female
Overall: 1, Heidi Tucker, 21:45; 2, Christina Tosto, 31:25; 3, Christine Giampa, 31:53.
8-and-under: 1, R. Belokur, 39:11; 2, C. Davies, 39:13.
9-10: None.
11-12: None.
13-15: None.
16-19: 1, Abby Lind, 37:05.
20-29: None.
30-39: 1, Sallie Nifong, 33:34.
40-49: 1, Heidi Tucker, 21:45; 2, Christina Tosto, 31:25; 3, Heather Underhill, 42:06; 4, Cristie Reed, 45:38.
50-59: 1, Christine Giampa, 31:45.
60-69: None.
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, Christopher Wood, 20:49; 2, David Garrison, 22:33; 3, Eric Lind, 26:05.
8-and-under: None.
9-10: None.
11-12: None.
13-15: 1, Brayden Turner, 37:05.
16-19: None.
20-29: None.
30-39: 1, Christopher Wood, 20:49; 2, Jason Peters, 27:33; 3, Josh Boudreau, 32:03; 4, Jeremiah Belokur, 39:13; 5, J.P. Davies, 39:15.
40-49: 1, David Garrison, 22:33; 2, Eric Lind, 26:05; 3, Matt Goodwin, 28:27.
50-59: 1, Francisco Villegas, 28:05.
60-69: 1, Gary Davis, 31:10.
70-and-over: 1, Sterling Hudson, 38:32; 2, Ronnie Davenport, 40:17.
10K
Female
Overall: None.
19-and-under: None.
20-29: None.
30-39: None.
40-49: None.
50-59: None.
60-69: None.
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, Ethan Sommers, 41:41; 2, Josh Winks, 46:35; 3, Allen Lee, 48:05.
19-and-under: 1, Ethan Sommers, 41:41.
20-29: 1, Josh Winks, 46:35; 2, Allen Lee, 48:05.
30-39: 1, Nick Wilson, 1:01:51, 2, Matthew Interrante, 1:03:13.
40-49: None.
50-59: 1, John Kent, 58:52.
60-69: None.
70-and-over: None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.