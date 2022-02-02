BEAUFORT — When it’s all said and done, Summer Nelsen will move twice in a two-year period.
She has a healthy perspective on both, including a transfer to East Carteret from Rosewood and the acceptance of a softball scholarship offer from Erskine College in Due West, S.C.
“I thought about staying at Rosewood, but if my main thing was being the new kid on the first day of school and you have that picture in your head of walking in the lunchroom and not knowing where to sit, I figure I’m eventually going to have to do that when I go to college, so I might as well practice it now,” she said.
And so, Nelsen finds herself at East in her senior year and about a month away from suiting up for the Mariners on the diamond. She said her family has a summer home here, and she always loved the area and wished she could live here full-time.
“When we had the opportunity to move here, my parents asked me if I wanted to stay for my senior year, but a lot of my friends had already graduated, and I knew East had a really good softball team,” she said. “I wanted to try a new environment, so I figured why not.”
A first baseman and pitcher, she’ll join a team that brings back every starter from a squad that went 11-4 overall and 11-3 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference to finish second.
Nelsen has been preparing for the season by working out with Grant Kelley at the Sports Center’s Performance Zone and is hoping for a big year at the plate.
East is hoping for the same type of production she put up in her lone full varsity campaign as a freshman – the COVID-19 pandemic has wiped out most of her last two seasons. She led Rosewood with 15 extra-base hits (11 doubles, four home runs) and a .754 slugging percentage, was second in both average (.377) and RBIs (20) and third with a .441 on-base percentage.
The Eagles went 17-8 and advanced to the third round of the state playoffs.
The success in her freshman year gave her the idea of playing in college.
“When I made the starting lineup, and I was hitting the same amount of home runs as a junior who was committed to (N.C.) State, and the coaches were telling me I hit like a college player, it made me realize I might be better than I thought I was,” she said.
Coach Doug Garner believes Nelsen has the potential to be as good as some of the best players in East history, including three who went on to play college ball in Mikayla Rose (Barton), Susanne Taylor (Meredith) and Emily McGee (Pitt Community College).
“I’d put her right up there with all of them,” he said. “I’ve only seen her in a few workouts, but she’s been impressive. It was just me pitching to her, but she was pretty strong with the bat. She has a short, compact swing and a pretty good amount of power. She swings the bat well. She’s played on a high-level travel team, so she’s faced some top-notch competition along the way and seems to be pretty seasoned.”
Nelsen was first noticed by Erskine coach Aleen Hawkins when she was playing with the travel squad Team North Carolina White. She had been considering Pitt and Brunswick Community colleges, but within three weeks found herself ready to play for the Fleet.
“That’s about how fast it happened,” she said. “In the span of her reaching out to me, me accepting her offer, it went down really quickly.”
Erskine is nearly 400 miles away in the western part of South Carolina, a Division II program and a good one at that, having won the NCAA Softball Championship in 2019 with a 2-1 win over Biola in the World Series.
It stood in stark contrast to the junior colleges Nelsen was considering much closer to home.
“The main deciding factor was if I was going to be comfortable going that far away,” she said. “Other than distance, I loved everything about the college, especially the coach. She is amazing. I decided I wanted to venture out.”
Hawkins has led the Fleet to a 62-26 overall record and 31-9 league mark over the last two seasons with back-to-back Conference Carolinas titles.
Garner thinks Erskine will get a player who is as good of a leader as she is a hitter.
“She was pumping the other girls up right from the start,” he said. “That is what I’ve been impressed with the most. That is the thing that I really noticed. We haven’t had many vocal leaders the last few years – it’s no knock against them – but that is what we really need to get us to that next level. She will help a lot in that area.”
Nelsen said this is a new part of her game. For most of her career, she’s been shy, especially in a new setting, but her senior year has her feeling different.
“Knowing it’s my last year, and knowing how important it is to communicate in a game, not just technical stuff, but just encouraging each other, even in practice, it’s 10 times different,” she said. “It’s one of the most important things you can do. I noticed the girls were really quiet in my first workout with them. I saw so much talent, and I feel like we could be a great team if we can really be a team. The talking, yelling in practice, being loud, enthusiastic, it matters.”
