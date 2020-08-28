OCEAN — If the Croatan basketball players need any inspiration this season, they need look no further than their bench.
Will Sutton will be leading them fresh off his finish as the runner-up on NBC’s “The Titan Games.”
“I hope they see if you think you can do something, if you give it your full effort, give it everything you’ve got, there is no telling what you can accomplish,” he said.
The Croatan agricultural teacher and junior varsity basketball coach became a fan favorite with his “Country Strong” moniker and upstart story as he made it all the way to “The Titan Games” final.
“If a little small-town guy like me can go out there and finish second, there isn’t any reason those guys can’t go out there and win a conference championship,” Sutton said with a laugh.
Among his eye-popping wins in “The Titan Games,” Sutton, at just 5-7, 180 pounds, defeated five-time UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.
“Anytime something is tough, those kids can look at him and see what he did, taking on the whole country and finishing second,” Croatan Athletic Director Dave Boal said. “And no one gave him a chance. They didn’t think he would do what he did.”
After serving as the JV head coach and assistant varsity coach for the past four years, he will take over the reins of the varsity job following Jeff Hawkins leaving to return to his hometown of Bristol, Va.
“I’m really excited,” Sutton said. “I’m thankful that the principal, AD, superintendent, gave me this opportunity, and I hope to capitalize on it.”
His time on the JV shows he was deserving of the job. He led the Cougars to two conference championships in four years (2016, 2019) and led the squad to double-digit wins in three seasons, capturing 43 victories in those campaigns.
“Will has done an excellent job with the JV program,” Boal said. “We’re excited to see what he can do with that (varsity) program in the coming years.”
Assistant football and wrestling coach Johnathon Rigsby will take over for Sutton as the junior varsity coach. Baseball coach Josh Shaffer and Jim Stephens will join the varsity staff as assistant coaches.
Sutton takes over a team in good shape as five of the top seven scorers return for their senior seasons including three of the top four.
Dustin Hayden led the way with 11.5 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals. Andrew Mendolia nearly averaged a double-double, going for 9.5 points and 8.6 rebounds.
Ryan Bellamy (4.6 points, 3.3 rebounds), Jack Riley (4.0 points, 3.6 assists) and Chase Davis (3.3 points, 3.3 rebounds) were also key contributors.
“I’ve coached all of these boys before, except for a couple that have transferred in, and I’m really looking forward to seeing what they can accomplish,” Sutton said. “Four years ago when these seniors were freshmen, they went 16-4, and won the conference championship, so I know what they are capable of.”
Hawkins took over a team that had gone winless in 2015-2016 and led it to three, four and then five wins in his first three years before leading the Cougars to one of the best seasons in school history last year at 9-15. Croatan captured nine victories and went to the playoffs. It hadn’t reached either of those feats since 2012-2013.
“I was a little upset he left, because we grew pretty close over those four years,” Sutton said. “I learned a lot from him. He was very smart when it came to basketball. He had a lot of experience. I hate to see him leave, but he had to do what is best for his family, and he felt led to go back home. I’m looking to building on what he’s started and running with it.”
