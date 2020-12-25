OCEAN — It’s the beginning of a new era for the Croatan girls basketball program.
It’s an uncommon year for every program in the country thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s an especially odd one for a Croatan team that fielded roughly the same starting rotation for four straight years.
The Cougars are hardly starting from scratch, but with the 2020 class of seniors graduated and gone, there are only a few familiar pieces returning to the board. Namely, guards Haley Cousins and Logan Howard are back after leading last year’s class of juniors in scoring.
“We lost some experience, but we’re still going to have plenty of it,” Croatan 11-year coach Andrew Gurley said. “It’s nice to see those girls take over the team. It’s theirs now. We’ve got some new pieces, too. I’m excited.”
The Cougars graduated five seniors in the spring, including four-year starters Kelly Hagerty, Savannah McAloon, Ally Roth and Natalie Show. The four combined to average 36.5 of the team’s 53 points per game last season.
Cousins was the second-highest scorer on the team last year with 7.9 points per game, plus 4.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.4 steals per game as a starter.
“Haley has really come in, and you can tell she’s taken the senior leadership role to heart,” Gurley said. “She’s going to give you everything she’s got every night.”
Howard fluctuated between starter and second point guard option behind Roth, averaging 3.5 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 steals per game, but this year, she’ll take over the position fully.
“Logan will be the point guard for us,” Gurley said. “She kind of shadowed Ally at times last year, but this year it’s her show. She’ll have the keys to the offense.”
Other seniors on the varsity roster of 11 this year are Samia Brimmer, Mia Raynor, Caroline Harvey and Berlyn Underwood. Brimmer and Raynor are the top statistical returners, combining to average 4.5 points and 3.0 rebounds.
The new-look Cougars will hope to repeat a sustained period of success in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. Heading into what will be the program’s final season in the league with realignment kicking in the next time around, Croatan rides a 34-game regular season win streak with back-to-back conference titles under its belt.
“It’s been a good conference for us,” Gurley said. “I think there will be some teams that underperformed according to their standards last year that will be improved this year, like Southwest Onslow, Trask and Richlands.”
Before the season can start, however, the Cougars will break with everyone else in the state for the holidays. Basketball typically starts in late November, but the coronavirus pandemic forced many changes, including a late start that divides opening practices and the beginning of the regular season schedule.
“We’ve always had a break at this point,” Gurley said, “but it’s tough not to be able to play in a tournament or not have four or five games under our belt to build on. We’ve had a good first few weeks. The girls have been working hard. It’s going to be interesting when we get back. It’s a shortened season, but we’re not as deep as we usually are so maybe that’s a help.”
One of the big differences this year will be aesthetic, a rule that requires players to wear masks on and off the court. The practice has already been tested with volleyball, which is indoor, while outdoor cross country did not require masks. There have been concerns about players’ breathing ability during sprints up and down the hardwood, but Gurley isn’t sweating the change.
“I think it’s going OK so far,” he said. “It definitely is taking some getting used to, wearing something that restricts your breathing. It’s very different. But we’re going to do what we have to do to make sure we have a season.”
There will be trainers in the gym to recognize signs of exhaustion, but Gurley is also encouraging his players to take breaks if they feel light-headed or dizzy.
“I think I know my players pretty good and they know their own bodies,” he said, “so I’ve encouraged them that if they’re feeling lightheaded or need a break from running in the mask, please let me know and we’ll take care of it. There are also little moments that we’re trying to prepare for. If you’re going up for a rebound and it falls down, worry about getting the ball and making the pass and then worry about pulling it up. I want them to still play basketball.”
The 2020-2021 season will look like no other, but all the changes haven’t dampened the appreciation coaches and players have that a season will still take place.
“This year, as long as we’re having a season, let’s go,” Gurley said. “That’s the girls’ attitude, too, with the masks and stuff. ‘Whatever it takes’ is our mantra this year.”
The Cougars will open their schedule with a nonconference contest at Swansboro on Thursday, Jan. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.