BAYBORO — East Carteret’s William Sanchez took second on Wednesday in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference cross country championship.
The junior clocked in at 17 minutes, 30 seconds to finish five seconds behind Northside-Pinetown senior Keanu Dugan in the 36-runner meet.
Pamlico won the meet on its home course with 39 points to outlast Lejeune with 42. Northside was third with 59, followed by East with 89.
Josiah Hynes gave the Mariners their next top finisher, taking 15th in 20:22. Jack Piner placed 22nd in 21:18, Braydon Johnson took 24th in 21:51, Samuel Jensen was 28th in 22:49, Jesse Humphries claimed 30th in 23:52, and Gardner Gooch ended up 33rd in 26:17.
Taren Renken was the lone participant for East in the girls meet, taking 20th in 36:13.
