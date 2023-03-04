OCEAN — Croatan girls lacrosse coach Nick Moore has every reason to be excited about this spring’s team.
When the program got its start in 2020, nine of the 21 girls on the roster were freshmen. That season was cut short four games in due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the program finished 9-3 in 2021 and 11-7 in 2022.
Seven of those nine freshmen are back as seniors, experience-laden and looking to keep the upward trajectory of the program going strong.
“Expectations are pretty high,” Moore said. “There’s a good feeling among the team right now. They’re energized, they’re dedicated, they want to make some noise and put Croatan girls on the map. It’s been four years coming. We’ve been building that culture and adding expectations and now everything is coming to fruition.”
Moore has 24 players on the roster this season, a promising increase from the 19 on last year’s team. He’ll be joined on the sideline by assistant coach Caitlin Sabadish.
The program only graduated one senior, Emma Dominy, from last season. She ranked third on the team in scoring with 13 goals and one assist.
The rest of the roster is returning, including leading scorers Kate Wilson and Lauren Hayden. Wilson, one of the seven seniors, tallied 70 goals and 12 assists while Hayden had 52 goals and 61 assists.
Also returning are Sofia Mendolia who had eight goals and two assists, Graci Pickler who had eight goals and one assist, and Samantha Hall who had five goals and one assist.
Junior goalie Devan Maready is also back after she tallied 159 saves and finished with a 53 percent save rate last season.
She’ll be joined in the back by senior defenders Ginger Hayden, Audrey Kirkwood and Lupe Perez, sophomore Falon McCabe and Mendolia.
With seven seniors, all starters, on the roster, it’s hard not to look ahead and wonder what the program will look like in the future. Moore is confident that the remaining underclassmen, the incoming freshmen and the two feeder programs – Bogue Elite and Crystal Coast Girls Lacrosse – will keep the program buoyed.
“We have some incredible freshmen coming on this season, including Maddie Sutton who is already right up there with some of the upperclassmen,” Moore said. “Those two programs are doing a lot to get more and more girls interested in the sport. I’m excited about the future.”
One of the biggest developments for prep girls lacrosse came in the offseason with the state playoff split between 4A teams and 1A/2A/3A teams.
The Cougars have advanced to the postseason each of the last two years, losing twice in the first round to 4A programs.
“Out of the 40 teams in the playoffs last year, there were only seven of us that weren’t 4A, so that’s huge for us,” Moore said. “We don’t talk about it directly, but there’s definitely some excitement about that.”
Croatan scrimmaged Swansboro on Monday and opened its regular season schedule on Wednesday with an 11-7 loss to 4A Laney (2-0).
“There’s still some kinks to straighten out, still some things to work on,” Moore said. “Laney was deep, and they have a lot of talent every year. We only get better by playing programs like that.”
The Cougars will take a week off before playing Ashley at home on Wednesday. Conference play will start on Friday, March 17 at Swansboro.
“The girls are coming together and really jelling,” Moore said. “We have some strong, natural leaders across the board who are working hard to continue turning this program into a top-notch team. We’re feeling about this year.”
