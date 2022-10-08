TRENTON — East Carteret won its second 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference football game of the week Friday night with a 54-7 thrashing of Jones Senior.
The Mariners toughed out a 29-22 victory on Monday over Northside-Pinetown in a game that was postponed due to the threat of inclement weather from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
East is now 2-0 in the CPC and 4-3 overall.
Jacob Nelson got the scoring started versus the Trojans (1-6, 1-1 league) with a 48-yard touchdown run on the first possession.
Shamel Baker caught two touchdown passes from Nelson.
On the first, Nelson scrambled to buy time and threw it to Baker, who went up high over defenders for the catch. Baker later made it a 42-7 game on a 57-yard grab and run.
Nelson also added another touchdown run.
Alex Doans rushed for two scores and Cody Shepard, and Brady Doans each ran for touchdowns for the Mariners.
A mercy-rule running clock was instituted in the second half.
The Mariners will next travel to Pamlico. The Hurricanes (2-5, 1-1 league) earned a 50-0 triumph over Lejeune (0-7, 0-2 league) on Friday.
East will wrap up its regular season at home against Lejeune on Friday, Oct. 28 after hosting Southside (5-2, 2-0 league) on Friday, Oct. 21. The Seahawks took a 10-7 win over Northside-Pinetown (3-4, 0-2 league) on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.