OCEAN — Croatan’s first foray into the 3A Coastal Conference resulted in plenty of hardware.
The Cougars won five of the seven fall Player of the Year awards, while also collecting three Coach of the Year honors.
The cross country teams earned a clean sweep with Navaya Zales and Colten Rodriguez taking Runner of the Year, and Rico Quispe and Andy Bulfer earning Coach of the Year.
Lindsey Bach took Coach of the Year in volleyball.
Other Player of the Year honors went to Cammie Davis in volleyball, Garrett Boucher in boys soccer and Grace Meyer in girls tennis.
Zales grabbed the Runner of the Year for the second straight year after winning a league title for the second year in a row by breaking the 18-minute mark for the first time in the season. She toed the line first in 17 minutes, 55 seconds. After winning her second straight regional title, she went to claim the program’s first-ever state championship.
After finishing as the runner-up for two consecutive seasons, Rodriguez grabbed the top spot in his senior campaign, breaking 16 minutes for the first time in 15:49.
Quispe led the girls team to its ninth straight league title, while Bulfer led the boys to their seventh conference crown in a row.
Bach led the volleyball squad to its fourth consecutive league championship with a 10-0 record.
Croatan has a 46-match league winning streak going back to 2017.
Davis led the way for the club from the libero spot, racking up 280 digs in regular season play to go along with 17 serving aces and 37 assists.
The Cougars lost just two sets in 10 league matches.
Boucher scored 10 goals and added six assists as one of the best two-way soccer players in the state. He helped the club’s defense give up just one goal in 10 conference matches as Croatan won its second straight league title. The club has won 23 games in a row in league play going back to 2019.
Meyer added to her undefeated regular season with a title in the singles conference tournament. The senior also helped the Cougars capture their fifth league title in a row. They put up a 10-0 conference record and now sport a 31-match winning streak in league play going back to 2018.
In the tournament, Meyer got a bye in the first round before besting West Carteret’s Abigail Kellis 6-0, 6-0 in the second. She got past Dixon’s Morgan Wool 6-3, 6-4 in the third round and defeated Olivia Terry of Dixon 6-4, 6-1 in the finals to capture the championship.
Croatan also garnered many all-conference nods. Those included, boys cross country, James Wallace, Matthew Quispe, Tyrese Cone, Trey Austin, Sean Manning; girls cross country, Avah Beikirch, Audrey Kirkwood; girls golf, Parker Marion, Natalia Melbard, Nicole Hassi; girls tennis, Arianna Cope, Grace Blair, Tayla Statham, Marissa Falcone; volleyball, MJ Klaumann, Madi Mitchell, Ella Stroehmann; boys soccer, Eli Simonette, Lane Hartman, Danny Metcalf, Alex Amato, Eugene Wilson, Isaac Beasley; football, Alex Barnes, Quincy Doneghy, Robbie Leonardo, Brayden Stephens.
