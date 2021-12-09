BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls basketball team was one minute, 47 seconds away from its first loss of the season Wednesday night at West Carteret, facing a six-point deficit.
Six Patriots’ turnovers, eight points from Kenliana Dixon and a Sydney Roberson jumper later, the Mariners were 4-0 after a 43-39 victory over their county rival.
“Coming into a hostile environment like that is never fun,” coach Ryan Sacoco said. “They are a good team, so we are very fortunate and very thankful to get out of here with a win.”
Trailing 39-33, Dixon went to the foul line at the 1:47 mark of the fourth quarter and hit the back end of two. After a West turnover, she again found herself at the line and again hit one of two to make it 39-35 with 1:40 left.
Another Patriots turnover resulted in Dixon at the line again with 58 ticks to go, and she hit the back end of two. Roberson then connected on an eight-foot bank shot to pull her team to within one at 39-38 with 40 seconds remaining.
Dixon then tied it up with one of two free throws at the 32-second mark. A few seconds later, she stole the ball in the backcourt and scored on a layup to give her squad its first lead since midway through the second quarter.
After a miss at the other end for West with 10 seconds left, Dixon capped the win with two free throws with one-tenth of a second on the clock to send her and her teammates into a celebration.
“She is out there sucking on her inhaler right before stepping to the free-throw line,” Sacoco said. “All the credit to her. She gets the game ball. She’s the MVP of tonight. We really leaned on Kenliana. She played her heart out. She was everywhere. To come out and hit those free throws when all eyes are on you, that is tough to do.”
Dixon shot 9-for-14 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter and finished the night 10-for-18. After scoring just one point in the first quarter and going scoreless over the next two, she put up 11 in the fourth.
The Mariners went 10-for-16 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and ended the contest 16-for-26 (62 percent). The Patriots shot 6-for-17 (35 percent) from the free-throw line, including 2-for-8 in the fourth.
East earned a season sweep over West (4-3) after taking a 53-47 victory in its season opener. In that contest, the Patriots turned it over twice in the final 40 seconds after cutting a 15-point deficit to five.
“We gave it away at the end,” coach Lindsey Howell said. “We turned it over too much and too many fouls. We’ve cut the turnovers down lately, but they came at very key points tonight, and it cost us the game.”
In the final 1:47, in addition to the six turnovers, West missed two free throws, and freshman Skyler Setzer had a shot go in and out with 10 seconds left that would have tied it at 41-41.
“She’s beating herself up about it, but that didn’t cost us the game,” Howell said. “We should have executed better. Both teams missed free throws. It’s a high-stress situation for the girls, and they’re not used to it. It was a fun atmosphere to play in, but we didn’t play well when we needed to the most.”
Ironically enough, the Patriots played well down the stretch the night before in a 43-42 victory over Pamlico in a punch-for-punch game that gave them their third straight win.
“Last night (Tuesday), we executed the last three minutes perfectly,” Howell said. “Tonight, we did the opposite. I told the girls they need to watch the film, not because I want to punish them, but they need to see where the mistakes were made so we can learn from them and not have it happen again.”
Trailing 23-20 with 4:35 left in the third quarter, West outscored the Mariners 19-10 over the next 10 minutes, which included an 8-0 run to the 6:16 mark of the fourth that gave the squad a 32-25 lead.
Teiona Frazier scored five big points off the bench during the stretch.
West used a tough 1-3-1 zone on defense, and received balanced scoring during the run with freshman Sam Huber putting up four, Emme Baber adding three, Hannah Moseley, Jaden Lupton and Kasey McCoury each hitting a basket, and Caroline Baylis making a free throw.
Six West players scored between four and seven points on the night with Baber leading the way with seven.
“We had a pretty good game overall, but the last minute and a half of the game, we had too many mistakes,” Howell said. “There’s definitely some positive things moving forward.”
Facing the seven-point deficit, East outscored the home team 8-4 over the next 3:09 to close to 36-33 with 3:07 remaining. Tanzania Locklear, who led the team with 13 points, including 11 in the first half, and Roberson each hit a basket, Dixon connected on three of four free throws, and Kendalyn Dixon made a foul shot.
A Baber free throw and Mosely layup on a nifty assist from Lupton then made it 39-33 with 2:09 left in the game. Kenliana Dixon then scored with 1:47 to go to start the incredible rally.
“Credit to West, they came out and had a great gameplan,” Sacoco said. “Defensively, they played well, hit some big shots. But my girls never flinched. They kept their heads up at the timeouts, they kept saying ‘we got this.’ No matter what the score was, they just focused on winning the next play.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
East Carteret...................... 5 14 6 18 - 43
West Carteret..................... 7 11 9 12 - 39
WEST CARTERET (39) – Baber 7, McCoury 6, Graham 6, Frazier 5, Lupton 4, S. Huber 4, Mosely 2, Setzer 2, Baylis 1.
EAST CARTERET (43) – Locklear 13, Kenl. Dixon 12, Roberson 7, Kend. Dixon 6, Grady 2, Ensminger 2, Mason 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.