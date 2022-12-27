BEAUFORT — East Carteret collected a pair of 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference awards in both football and girls tennis for the fall athletic season.
Jacob Nelson was named Offensive Player of the Year and B.J. Frazier selected as Coach of the Year in football.
Cate Wolf earned the Player of the Year honor in tennis while Mary Marino took home the Coach of the Year accolade.
Nelson accounted for 1,834 yards and 26 touchdowns from the quarterback position. He threw for 973 yards, going 48-for-93 (52%) with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. The senior also ran for 861 yards and 13 touchdowns on 94 carries for a 7.9 per rush average.
Frazier led the team to its first league championship in six years with an undefeated run through the Coastal Plains.
The Mariners shined offensively while going 5-0 in the conference, putting up 48 points per game after hitting the 50-point mark in the last four contests. They were strong defensively as well, giving up 14 points per game.
Wolf played 13 regular season tennis matches and ended up victorious every time. The junior went 8-0 in the No. 4 singles spot and 5-0 at No. 3.
Marino led the team to the third round of the state playoffs for the first time in five years with a 6-0 triumph over Clinton before toughing out a 5-4 victory over Ayden-Grifton. The Mariners went 4-0 in conference play with a pair of wins over both Jones Senior and Lejeune.
Other all-conference honors went to athletes in the following sports: football – Antonio Bryant, Alex Doans, Shamel Baker, Charles Matheka, Daniel White, Brody Nelson, Saviyon Johnson, Branson Long, Micah Evans; girls tennis – Zoey Morris, Raegan Majors, Linden Campbell-Godfrey, Jemma Campell-Godfrey, Kayla Foster; volleyball – Kate Guthrie, Meadow Kaiser, Elli Parrish; boys cross country – Josiah Hynes.
