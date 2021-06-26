NEW YORK — Cooper Webb can add another feather to a spectacular Supercross career cap.
The county native was nominated Tuesday for an ESPY Award in the Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports Category.
The ESPY Awards were created by ESPN in 1993 for excellence in sports performance.
Four-time Supercross champion Ryan Dungey was the last rider to be nominated for an ESPY Award, which he won twice in back-to-back years – 2015 and 2016 in the same Best Athlete, Men’s Actions Sports category.
Webb joined Dungey last month to become one of 11 riders in the history of the sport with multiple 450 class Supercross titles.
The 25-year-old capped his title in style by capturing Round 17 at Salt Lake City to give him eight victories during the season and 13 podium finishes.
The Red Bull KTM rider now sits 11th on the all-time wins list with 19 career victories. Remarkably, all of those wins have been captured in the last three seasons with Webb winning the championship twice in that time.
Supercross fans can cast their votes for Webb until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 9 at https://www.espn.com/espys/story/_/page/voting-men-action-sports/espys-2021-vote-best-athlete-men-action-sports.
Webb is competing in the Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports category against Japanese snowboarder Yuto Totsuka, Norwegian snowboarder Marcus Kleveland and two-time World Surfing League champion Gabriel Medina.
This year marks the 29th iteration of the ESPY Awards which will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. on July 10 on ABC from The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City. Sports fans can vote across 32 categories for their favorite athletes, plays and sports moments from this past year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.