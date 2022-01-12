MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls basketball team squeezed every bucket it could out of one last nonconference game on Tuesday.
The Patriots beat Havelock 54-29 at home, tying both their season-high points total and their largest margin of victory to improve to 7-6 overall.
With only 3A Coastal Conference games remaining on the regular season schedule, head coach Lindsey Howell wanted her team to strike the right rhythm coming out of a two-week break.
“That was the message tonight,” Howell said, “going out and setting the tone after the break with the kind of second half of a season we want.”
The Patriots are going into conference play with a middling overall record, but that’s just fine for Howell who knows the gamut of tough opponents she put her team through during the first half of the season.
“We played a really tough nonconference schedule, and I think it’s going to set us up well for conference,” Howell said.
Havelock (2-7 overall, 0-2 conference) was just the last name on the list, one that included teams like Cardinal Gibbons (11-2), Hoggard (12-3), Wayne Country Day (11-6) and South Central (8-4).
The second game of the season was decided early with West beating the Rams 52-40 on the road Dec. 3. West held the visitors to eight points in the first quarter and two in the second, taking a substantial 26-10 lead into halftime.
Then in the third quarter, Havelock came roaring back to close the lead to 10 points. The Patriots answered with seven straight points, drawing strength from their full-court press with Lily Green, Maura Huber and Teiona Frazier suffocating the Rams’ offense and forcing turnovers.
“We knew they were going to make a run,” Howell said. “They’re a well-coached team, and (Anna Spear) was on them at halftime. But we felt like if we stayed aggressive on defense, we could swing the momentum back our way.”
She added, “The full-court press was kind of the last thing we taught at practice, and tonight was the first time we were able to really use it. When it’s done right like it was tonight, during the right situation, it’s a huge momentum-shifter.”
After their run was broken up by a Havelock bucket, West continued to press and went on a 15-2 run to pack the game away for good. The 25-point win for the Patriots matches their 54-29 victory over New Bern on Dec. 1.
“After we pulled away,” Howell said, “we were able to get some more players on the floor, give some extended minutes as we head into conference.”
Two Patriots hit double scoring figures, Kasey McCoury with 12 points and Skyler Setzer with 11. Emme Baber had seven points, three rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Sam Huber finished with seven points, two rebounds, two assists and six steals, Maura Huber tallied five rebounds, an assist and a block, and Caroline Baylis had seven points and six rebounds.
Frazier recorded four steals and scored three, Green pulled down six boards and scored two, and Ella Graham finished with two points, two rebounds and three deflections.
The Patriots will travel to Croatan (1-6) on Friday for the start of their conference schedule. They host Swansboro (5-5) on Tuesday.
Havelock............................ 8 2 13 6 - 29
West Carteret................... 12 14 12 15 - 54
HAVELOCK (29) – Bonner 7, Strong 7, Matthews 6, Stevens 6, Cypress 2, Howell 1.
WEST CARTERET (54) – McCoury 12, Setzer 11, Baber 7, Baylis 7, S. Huber 7, Frazier 3, Graham 2, Green 2, Morris 2.
