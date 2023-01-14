MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls basketball team had a chance to finish its home game Friday against Swansboro tied for second in the 3A Coastal Conference.
Instead, it dropped to fourth with a 45-35 defeat, finding a massive momentum shift in the fourth quarter too much to overcome. It is 1-2 in league play.
The Patriots (4-9 overall) actually led by seven twice in the third quarter, but the Pirates sank three treys and a pair of foul shots to stay in stride and force a 28-all tie going into the fourth.
Then with the Bucs leading 30-28, West was called for a shooting foul and a subsequent technical that gave Swansboro’s Gianna Fandino four looks at the basket. She sank three to give her team a 33-28 lead at the six-minute mark.
The shift in momentum proved too much for the Patriots who let the Pirates go on an 11-2 run to start the final period.
“We went cold in the second half,” West coach Lindsey Howell said. “We need to learn how to bounce back in a situation like that. Regardless of how we feel about calls, we have to keep our heads and bounce back.”
Swansboro (7-4 overall) upped its conference record to 3-0, tied with Croatan for first place in the league standings. The Pirates, who are on a four-game winning streak, went 0-3 against the Patriots last season.
“I’m proud of the win,” Swansboro coach Kim Miller said. “West Carteret is a very physical and tough team to play. They play great defense. This is a rivalry game for us. Both teams go after it. So to get this win, we’re happy.”
The Bucs had the hot shooting hand late in the game, going 11-for-14 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and sinking the trio of three-pointers in the third.
Fandino scored five points on the fourth-quarter run, Kendall Hackworth scored four and McKay Morris scored two. Morris was a sure thing at the charity stripe, too, going 6-for-6 there in the final period.
“We were able to get things under control,” Miller said. “We had let it get away from us when we panicked or played too fast. We got our head back, and it worked like it should for us tonight.”
Morris led the Bucs in scoring with 14 points while Erica Johnson finished with nine.
West also had a solid fourth quarter at the foul line, going 5-for-6 with makes from Ella Graham and Sam Huber. Huber scored six for the team while Graham scored four as the team’s anchor under the net.
“Ella Graham had a nice game,” Howell said. “She took care of the ball better than she has so far this season, and she was strong in the post.”
Despite the poor ending, Howell is still practicing patience for a squad that includes just one senior and one junior.
“It’s a young team, and it’s a tough lesson to learn,” Howell said. “Hopefully, this is all the learning they need.”
West will host Havelock for a nonconference game on Wednesday, followed by a trip to Dixon on Friday for more Coastal action.
Swansboro will host White Oak on Friday. The Bucs are scheduled to host Croatan on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The Patriots and Pirates will also meet again in Swansboro on Jan. 31.
“This conference is wide open,” Miller said. “The season is still young. We’re less than a third of the way through this conference schedule. Anything can change. The team that keeps their momentum and stays composed in these tight games, that’s the team that wins this conference.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Swansboro......................... 8 9 11 17 - 45
West Carteret..................... 6 14 8 7 - 35
SWANSBORO (45) – Morris 14, Johnson 9, Fandino 6, Hackworth 6, Ross 5, Brody 3, Beasley 2.
WEST CARTERET (55) – Setzer 8, Frazier 7, S. Huber 6, Graham 4, Holmes 4, Giossi 2, M. Huber 2, Jones 2.
