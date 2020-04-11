BEAUFORT — Tanzania Locklear made a name for herself at the Hot 100 Girls Middle School Showcase.
The Beaufort Middle School eighth-grader ranked 14th out of 125 basketball players at the GetMeRecruited event in Raleigh on March 6-8.
Although there were supposed to be 100 players at the invitation-only event that included players from 18 states, 125 were allowed to attend.
Of those 125, 40 were picked for the all-star game.
Locklear made that cut, and her play in the all-star game put her 14th in the final top 25.
Locklear, and fellow BMS eighth-grader Kenliana Dixon, who was also invited to the Hot 100 Girls Middle School Showcase, helped lead the Chargers to an 8-0 record in the Crystal Coast Athletic Conference this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.