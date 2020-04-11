TANZANIA LOCKLEAR

Beaufort Middle School eighth-grader Tanzania Locklear ranked 14th at the recent Hot 100 Girls Middle School Showcase. (Contributed photo)

BEAUFORT — Tanzania Locklear made a name for herself at the Hot 100 Girls Middle School Showcase.

The Beaufort Middle School eighth-grader ranked 14th out of 125 basketball players at the GetMeRecruited event in Raleigh on March 6-8.

Although there were supposed to be 100 players at the invitation-only event that included players from 18 states, 125 were allowed to attend.

Of those 125, 40 were picked for the all-star game.

Locklear made that cut, and her play in the all-star game put her 14th in the final top 25.

Locklear, and fellow BMS eighth-grader Kenliana Dixon, who was also invited to the Hot 100 Girls Middle School Showcase, helped lead the Chargers to an 8-0 record in the Crystal Coast Athletic Conference this season.

