WILMINGTON — The West Carteret boys cross country team placed third in a six-team meet Thursday at Olsen Park.
The Patriots scored 92 points to outlast Topsail with 118, White Oak with 126 and West Brunswick with 157.
Hoggard earned the victory with 22 points, followed by Ashley with 47.
Jake Knight supplied West with its top placer, taking 10th in 17 minutes, 40 seconds.
Fellow sophomore Chance McCubbin placed 21st in 18:28. Landon Gray finished 34th in 19:13, followed by Hunter Guthrie in 39th in 19:27. Carter Bass took 46th in 19:55. Colton Ellis claimed 51st in 20:30, followed by Sandlin Nowell in 52nd in 20:31.
The Patriots ended up fifth in the six-team girls meet with 127 points. West Brunswick scored 185 points to take sixth.
Hoggard won the meet with 26 points, followed by Laney with 47. Ashley placed third with 79 points, followed by Topsail with 109.
Ryan Germain took the top spot for West in 22:08 to finish 20th.
Elaina Sherline toed the line in 23:17 to place 29th. Tyler Collins took 38th in 24:34, and Anna Johnson ended up 41st in 25:22. Marlena Marson claimed 44th in 25:33, followed by Caroline Dixon in 45th in 25:46 and Riley Preston in 46th in 26:04.
