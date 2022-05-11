JACKSONVILLE — Croatan’s magical postseason continued Tuesday with a 13-10 road victory over Jacksonville.
Three days after setting a program record by advancing to the third round of the 1A/2A/3A boys lacrosse state playoffs for the first time, the Cougars took it a step further and made it to the fourth round.
“C’mon,” Croatan coach George Benson said incredulous at his team’s run. “I mean, I knew we had good ball players, but the idea that we would be playing in the fourth round of the state playoffs this year was wild.”
Benson’s squad has not only gone further in the playoffs than any other team – the 2016 and 2017 outfits each went to the second round – but it also tied a school record for wins in a season at 11-3. The 2016 and 2017 teams each went 11-7.
The Cougars will make the long trip Friday to No. 2 seed First Flight (10-3).
Facing a 11-8 deficit early in the fourth quarter, No. 3 seed Jacksonville (8-7) responded with back-to-back goals over the next three and a half minutes to make it a one-goal game.
No. 6 seed Croatan then held the ball for nearly five minutes of the final 7:30 on the clock.
Graham Myers scored at the 2:41 mark on a Matej Roth assist, and Myers later scored on a David Contreras assist with 50 seconds to go to provide the final tally.
“You have a couple of options there. You can play not to lose, or you can play to win,” Benson said. “I’ve been there before, and it’s heartbreaking when you look back and feel like you chickened out. Our game is not to do that. These kids want to run and play. They say at the end of a game you get the ball in the hands of your best players. That is the strategy in most sports. We’ve got like six top players on the offensive end, and I trust every one of them with the ball.”
And just as they have all season, freshmen led the way versus the Cardinals with first-year varsity players accounting for 11 of the team’s 13 goals and nine of the squad’s 10 assists.
“I know I keep talking about the number of freshmen we’ve got, but they went out there like they were back at Western Park playing youth lacrosse,” Benson said. “It was like nothing to them. Clearly, they are high school players now.”
Myers and Roth went for three goals and three assists apiece. Asher Denham had three goals and an assist, Contreras put up two goals and an assist, and Drew Degeorge dished out an assist. Caden Barnett was the lone non-freshman to post points with two goals and an assist.
Most of the Cougars’ goals came on well-executed plays with Myers or Roth behind the goal directing the offense and making strategic passes to rushing attackers.
“That is what I love about our offense,” Benson said. “It is very unselfish.”
Jacksonville, conversely, relied more on its size advantage with Logan Kennedy scoring five goals, Steven Huls adding four, and Miles Parker contributing the other one.
“I was actually concerned coming into this because the size disparity was so significant,” Benson said.
Croatan led 3-2 after the first quarter but trailed 4-3 with a minute remaining in the second. Roth found the net twice in the final 33 seconds of the half to give his side a 5-4 advantage at the break.
Roth now has 32 goals and 34 assists this season to led the team in both categories.
“He’s looking more to get the assist than to score,” Benson said. “He can score when it is there, but he leads us in assists too. He is just a great quarterback back there.”
Cody Raymond, who’s won nearly 70% of his faceoffs this season, gave his team a decisive edge by winning 15 of 17 faceoffs.
Owen Stewart led the defensive attack, and goalie Jackson Griffing posted three saves.
The teams exploded for nine goals in a hectic third quarter. The visitors scored three in a row to start the frame with two goals from Barnett and one from Denham to give the Cougars an 8-4 lead.
The Cardinals held a 4-3 advantage over the final 3:37 of the quarter to make it a 10-8 game heading into the fourth.
Denham opened the final period with a goal on a Roth assist, which proved vital as Jacksonville responded with two goals over the next two minutes to create a tense one-goal affair with 8:01 on the clock.
“That was a fun game to be a part of,” Benson said. “It was a hard-fought game. That was a tough, physical, legitimate high school lacrosse game. I can’t say enough about our kids. I am really proud of them.”
Here are results of the game:
Jacksonville............ 2 2 4 2 - 10
Croatan.................. 3 2 5 3 - 13
Scoring Summary
C – Myers, 11:52, 1st.
J – Kennedy, 11:19, 1st.
C – Contreras, 10:13, 1st.
J – Huls (Meyers assist), 8:29, 1st.
C – Contreras (Denham assist), 4:27, 1st.
J – Kennedy (Meyers assist), 2:47, 2nd.
J – Kennedy, 0:58, 2nd.
C – Roth (Degeorge assist), 0:33, 2nd.
C – Roth (Myers assist), 0:24, 2nd.
C – Barnett (Roth assist), 10:20, 3rd.
C – Denham (Myers assist), 8:54, 3rd.
C – Barnett, 4:12, 3rd.
J – Parker, 3:37, 3rd.
J – Huls, 3:21, 3rd.
C – Denham (Myers assist), 2:53, 3rd.
J – Kennedy, 2:29, 3rd.
C – Roth (Barnett assist), 1:19, 3rd.
J – Huls, 0:42, 3rd.
C – Denham (Roth assist), 11:24, 4th.
J – Kennedy (Parker assist), 10:09, 4th.
J – Huls, 8:01, 4th.
C – Myers (Roth assist), 2:41, 4th.
C – Myers (Contreras assist), 0:50, 4th.
