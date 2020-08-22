ATLANTIC BEACH — County middle and high school volleyball is delayed until November, but youth spikers can still get their fix with the Crystal Coast Girls Youth Volleyball League.
The annual league, put on by the Morehead City and Carteret County Parks and Recreation departments, is taking the net and ball outside in light of coronavirus limitations. Registration ends Tuesday, Sept. 1 for the six-week program. All matches will take place at the Atlantic Beach Circle sand volleyball courts.
“We typically do an indoor volleyball league with a different format, but with restrictions in place, we’re trying to be innovative and take it outside,” Morehead City Parks and Recreation Supervisor Victoria Ward said.
Age divisions will be 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14, with the older age groups garnering more attention than ever.
“We’ve had interest for age groups we don’t typically have interest for,” Ward said. “So, we’re still trying to gather input from that older high-school age bracket, and we’ll see what we’re able to get. We still have plenty of spots available, but there has been some added interest from the area.”
There will be no practices for the league, only matches. Game dates are to be determined with participants to play on weekdays in the evening.
The Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department is offering a fall tennis league, hoping to attract new players as well as those missing out on prep tennis which is also delayed until November. The league is offered to kids ages 9-14.
“We’ve seen extra interest in this program as well,” Ward said. “We have a mix of levels, from beginner to advanced. It’s something to offer the kids to get outside and be competitive and do something fun.”
Matches will take place at the Jack Calico Courts at Shevans Park in Morehead City. There will be no practices, only matches. The six-week program already has 11 of its 24 spots filled.
“It’s perfect with it being outside and it’s one on one, so there aren’t too many people out there,” Ward said. “It will be an exciting tennis experience with an emphasis on fun, skill, development, tactics and competition.
Participants will develop basic skills such as forehand, backhand and net play.
The camp will run Sept. 15-Oct. 29 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The cost is $25.
