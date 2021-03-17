I’m glad middle and high school students now have the option of attending school in person on a nearly full-time basis.
God knows they need the normalcy.
A lot of emphasis has been placed on students during the pandemic, and rightfully so.
But I’ve noticed little attention has been placed on the other population that fills classrooms.
You know, the “T” word.
Teachers.
And don’t think they haven’t noticed, because they have.
Take it from someone whose job it is to talk to teachers on an almost daily basis: morale among the profession is low.
In fact, it’s the lowest I’ve ever seen it.
And that is saying something in this state.
I didn’t think it could get any lower than it was 10 years ago, and then it did. I didn’t think it could get any lower five years ago, and now here we are.
This year has been called a “lost year of learning” for students, but I worry about years of lost leadership after these past 12 months.
Teacher burnout is real, and I don’t think we’re prepared for the repercussions. Those in their first five years on the job, those in their last five years on the job, and all years in between are wondering if it’s time to look for a new career.
Over the past year, they’ve gone from teaching in person, to teaching virtually, to teaching in person and virtually at the same time, and all with little preparation or professional development.
Many have done this while trying to manage their own children’s learning and care.
It’s been a balancing act, to say the least.
If there was ever any doubt that teachers should be paid more – at a level commensurate with the work they do – then there should be no doubt left after the last 12 months.
You’d have to forgive teachers if they thought the state didn’t have their best interests at heart when the pandemic started, or even now that it’s seemingly and mercifully coming to an end.
It’s an ignominious streak the state has been on in its treatment of teachers over the past decade – one Cal Ripken Jr. would be impressed by.
Take away advanced degree pay raises for new teachers? Sure.
Take away retirement health benefits for new teachers? They did it.
Erect new buildings to help overcrowded classes? Nah.
Eliminate thousands of teacher assistant positions? You bet.
Provide inadequate funding so teachers have to buy supplies out of their own pockets? It’s true.
Put them in the bottom half of teacher pay nationwide? Yep.
Focus on standardized testing? Always.
Protect them from school shootings? Um … maybe?
The state seems to be following the “ask more and more and give less and less” model of employee treatment.
Is it any wonder more than 7,000 teachers in this state leave the profession each year?
Is it any wonder there is a drop in the number of students studying to become teachers in North Carolina universities and colleges?
If thousands of employees organize one-day walkouts every year and travel to the state capitol to protest their treatment, perhaps they aren’t being treated that well.
It’s just a hunch.
And this isn’t even taking into account the athletic directors and coaches and their never-ending work schedules.
These are people who are paid in cents by the hour in a good year. They can forget coming ahead this year with COVID-19 protocols.
We’ve got English and foreign language teachers in this county coaching boys and girls soccer at the same time.
We’ve had a teacher coaching football and girls basketball at the same time.
We’ve got athletic directors working such long hours – we’re talking 12- and 14-hour days – that they hardly ever see their own kids.
And yet they continue to invest in the lives of student-athletes, shifting and reimagining their coaching and teaching methods to keep them engaged, all while feeling less appreciated than ever before.
Make no mistake: it’s a wonderful thing for the state to look out for the welfare of children and get them back into schools.
We should most definitely put students first.
It doesn’t mean we have to put teachers last.
