HOLLY RIDGE — Croatan traveled to Holly Ridge on Nov. 19 for Dixon’s annual Homer Spring Bulldog Invitational.
The Cougars placed second in a field of 17 teams for the boys competition. They scored 129.5 points to beat out two other schools with more than 120 points.
First Flight placed third with 124.5 points and Dixon fourth with 122.5.
Laney won the tournament with 200.5 points.
There was also a girls tournament. Croatan tied for eighth in that competition with 28 points. Havelock won with 138 and West Carteret, which was only represented in the girls event, placed 12th with 22.
In the boys tournament, Croatan finished with two grapplers in the finals and four more in the consolation finals.
Cameron Sanchez was the team’s sole champion, winning at 113 pounds with a 26-10 technical fall win in 4:00 over Cedric Ferguson of Dixon.
Sanchez had to get through three rounds before the finals, reaching the first-place match with a 3:37 pin of Southwest Onslow’s Carter Duhon. He also won by 13-6 decision over Jonathan Hernandez of New Hanover and pinned Swansboro’s Seamus Sullivan in 3:54 in the first period.
Davis Foxworth also reached the first-place match for the Cougars at 106 pounds. He was pinned in 2:00 by New Bern’s Alex Barnett in the finals.
He reached the last match with an 11-3 major decision over John Hughes of Currituck County.
Daschle Egan at 120 pounds and Gavin Cohen at 126 were both knocked out of the winners’ bracket, but finished their day with a wins in third-place matches.
Egan won by a razor-thin 11-10 decision over Levi Jaramillo of Heide Trask in his finals match, while Cohen pinned Gavin Hanks of First Flight in 1:40.
Tommy Williams reached the consolation finals of the 132-pound bracket before being forced to forfeit to Andrew Fucci of Dixon. Roman Lynn at 285 placed fourth when he was unable to wrestle against River Houck of Currituck County.
The Cougars also got a champion in the girls tournament when Angelica Steffy ran through the 138-pound bracket.
Steffy, a returning N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) women’s invitational state champion, beat Lauren Hall of Heide Trask in the final by a 5-1 decision.
She pinned her way through the first four rounds. She pinned Lexi English of Havelock in 1:32 in the first round, Ashley’s Jessica Flowers in 2:54 in the second, Martina Alanis of South Brunswick in 1:02 in the third and Kampbell Belangia of Currituck County in 1:58 in the fourth.
Kaylum Mills also wrestled for the Cougars, placing fifth in the 114-pound bracket. She won by injury time over Swansboro’s Mia Owen in the fifth-place match.
The Cougars’ next tournament action will be at New Bern for the annual Swiss Bear on Saturday, Dec. 2.
