OCEAN — The Croatan volleyball team snapped a three-game skid Thursday to defeat Swansboro 3-2 on the road.
The Cougars took charge early with wins in the first two sets before getting forced to five for the third time this season. The final score was 25-23, 25-17, 19-25, 13-25, 15-13.
The 3A Coastal Conference-opening victory helped them improve to 2-3 overall with the win, which came one night after a 3-0 defeat to South Central on Wednesday.
“After our game against South Central, our goal was to bring the effort in every set on every point,” Croatan coach Lindsey Bach said. “We did that for the first two sets and then again in set five, but we took a breath and relaxed in sets three and four, and that hurt us. We can’t afford those moments of weakness.”
The Cougars also lost to Topsail 3-2 on Aug. 23 and 3-0 to J.H. Rose on Aug. 22. They opened the season with a 3-2 win over New Bern, their first of three five-set matches this fall.
Swansboro (4-5) was pushed to a fifth set for the first time this season. Last season’s 20-6 Cougar squad only played in four five-set matches.
“I’ve coached teams where going five sets gets in their head and other teams where they love going to five,” Bach said. “I don’t know what kind of team this is yet. These girls are still making a name for themselves and carving out their identity.”
Swansboro will be the only conference team Croatan has to play in back-to-back matches this season. It will host the Pirates on Tuesday before traveling to White Oak (2-2) on Thursday.
“We’ll have another chance to make the adjustments we know we need to make sooner,” Bach said. “If we can cut down on our unforced errors and keep our tempo up, that will be a shorter match.”
The Cougars enter their conference schedule looking for a sixth straight league title.
